Mercoledì 04 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

Interplex Announces Launch of ENNOVI, a Mobility Electrification Business

04 ottobre 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The new company will focus on designing, developing, and engineering battery systems and products for electric vehicles

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone, in partnership with its portfolio company Interplex, a world leader in innovative and customized interconnect and mechanical products, has announced the strategic launch of ENNOVI, a new mobility electrification solutions business that designs, develops and engineers innovative interconnect solutions for battery, power and signal systems for the next generation of electric vehicles (EVs). The launch of ENNOVI marks the culmination of a strategic reorganization and transformation of Interplex's core business to better serve its customers. As a new standalone company, ENNOVI will focus primarily on the automotive electrification solutions and will be led by Stefan Rustler as CEO.

 

 

ENNOVI is committed to serving world's leading EV brands and manufacturers and helping them reach an electric future faster, from anywhere in the world. The new company designs and engineers battery, power platform and signal interconnect solutions for the next generation of electric vehicles. Interplex will continue to prioritize the datacom and industrial market with high-precision mechanical solutions and busbar technologies.

Stefan Rustler, CEO of ENNOVI, said: "I am thrilled to introduce ENNOVI to the world. We are passionate about helping our customers electrify faster. This new chapter gives our mobility business a renewed focus on the automotive industry, allocating the best industry talents to ensure we deliver to the increasing demands of EV manufacturers. In launching ENNOVI, we are at the forefront of the latest technological advancements shaping the industry."

Ed Huang, COO of Private Equity Asia, Blackstone, said: "We are excited about the creation of ENNOVI, which will focus on mobility electrification, a rapidly growing sector globally and a key contributor to the broader shift towards sustainable energy. ENNOVI is well-positioned to deliver innovative and customized solutions as a long-term strategic partner for its customers. ENNOVI will benefit from Interplex's 60-year track record and global expertise in customized connector solutions."

Dr. Ulrich Spiesshofer, Chairman of Interplex and Chairman of Ennovi, Blackstone said: "We have formed for ENNOVI a global management team of strong and proven leaders that have decades of relevant industry and technical experience. Under Stefan's leadership and with his global track record of shaping businesses for accelerated growth, ENNOVI will drive customer service excellence as a focused, global mobility solutions business and shape our operations to prosper in one of the fastest growing industrial markets."

Through this carveout of ENNOVI from Interplex, the new business will better serve its global customer base and invest in its manufacturing and R&D sites, currently across major geographies.

Learn more about ENNOVI at: www.ennovi.com.

About ENNOVI:

ENNOVI, a Mobility Electrification Solutions Partner, is a world leader in designing and manufacturing customized interconnect and high-precision system solutions for electric vehicles. The company is fully dedicated to the mobility market with the agility to act at speed in realizing EV OEMs' needs, from product, process, and manufacturing, on a global level. ENNOVI is accelerating EV market customers' ideas and requirements through end-to-end competencies in battery platform, power and signal interconnect needs. Headquartered in Singapore, ENNOVI has more than 7,000 employees across 15 sites globally, where all its activities are socially responsible, with minimal environmental impact. ENNOVI. Electrify faster. Learn more at www.ennovi.com.

About Blackstone:

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $1 trillion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com.

Press Contacts:

ENNOVISelvan WilhelmSelvan.Wilhelm@ennovi.com 

Agency Contact:

Publitek US Erin McMahonerin.mcmahon@publitek.com 

Publitek Germany Carsten Ottecarsten.otte@publitek.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236926/ENNOVI_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236927/Blackstone_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/interplex-announces-launch-of-ennovi-a-mobility-electrification-business-301944918.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori ICT Energia Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza engineering battery systems focus company engineering
