Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:57 Benfica-Inter, diretta oggi alle 21: dove vederla in tv e in streaming

09:39 Expo 2030, il graffio di Fiorello sul flop di Roma: "Con 30 milioni al massimo ci copri una buca"

09:36 Sicilia: Primo film prodotto da Scuola Da Vinci

09:35 Dengue Italia, 338 casi da inizio anno di cui 82 autoctoni: ultimo bollettino

09:26 Woody Allen ospite domenica da Fazio a 'Che Tempo Che Fa'

09:14 Tredicesima 2023, quando viene pagata: calcolo e aumenti

08:32 Latina, uomo ucciso a Priverno: ferita in modo grave la compagna

07:25 Israele-Hamas, si lavora per estendere tregua: pronta lista ostaggi da liberare oggi

06:44 Manovra 2024, governo offre correzione taglio pensioni medici: no da Cgil e Uil

00:03 Berlinguer-Sallusti, lo scontro in tv: "Non mi chiamo Enrica"

23:02 Milan-Borussia Dortmund 1-3, Pioli con un piede fuori da Champions

21:40 Treno contro camion al passaggio a livello, 2 morti in Calabria

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NX Belgium Participates in Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2023

29 novembre 2023 | 07.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Belgium) N.V./S.A. (hereinafter "NX Belgium"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., took part in Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2023 held in Antwerp, Belgium, from Tuesday, October 17, to Thursday, October 19.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202311273387-O1-qRPM7uV1

Photo1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202311273387/_prw_PI2fl_11gUTZI2.png

Photo2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202311273387/_prw_PI3fl_zygi1pi1.jpg

Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2023 is an international exhibition dedicated to showcasing the latest products, services, and innovations in the fields of logistics, transport, information technology, and supply chain management. One of the largest logistics exhibitions in Belgium, this year's event attracted more than 300 exhibitors and 11,000 visitors over the three-day period.

NX Belgium's booth introduced the NX Group's global network and advanced logistics services. Highlighting the Group's commitment to sustainability as one of its key focuses, the booth drew attention to the Group's initiatives to achieve sustainable societies by such means as giving away reusable tote bags and pens to booth visitors.

The NX Group will continue meeting the challenges of its customers in Europe and supporting their business expansion through its global network and accumulated expertise in advanced logistics.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-belgium-participates-in-transport--logistics-antwerp-2023-301999974.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza hereinafter NX Belgium Logistics Antwerp 2023 held NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC. group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC.
Vedi anche
News to go
Grecia-Gb, lite per marmi Partenone: Sunak cancella incontro con Mitsotakis
News to go
Ucraina nella Nato, Stoltenberg: "Traguardo più vicino che mai"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Da Ue via libera a pagamento quarta rata"
News to go
Polmoniti nei bambini, boom di casi anche in Francia
News to go
Bollette, niente proroga al mercato tutelato
News to go
Lavoro, da ingegneri a operai: ecco le figure professionali introvabili
News to go
Ondata di maltempo al Centro-Sud, allerta gialla in 9 regioni
News to go
Israele-Hamas, tregua prorogata di due giorni
News to go
Vertice Onu sul clima a Dubai, Biden non ci sarà
News to go
Bill Gates: "Grazie a IA settimana lavorativa ridotta in futuro"
News to go
"L'inflazione potrebbe aumentare ancora": l'avvertimento della Bce
News to go
Russia, Putin: "Testato missile a propulsione nucleare"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza