Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:18 Ascolti tv, vince Cuori 2. Report batte Caduta Libera

10:54 Crolla albero in autostrada, 43enne muore schiacciato su A20 Messina-Palermo

10:54 Moby si rafforza sulla Corsica con due nuove linee

10:52 Vajont, 60 anni fa il disastro. Meloni: "Monito e impegno per Italia più sicura"

10:06 Rottamazione quater cartelle, modifica rate: possibile entro domani 10 ottobre

10:02 Bloccata nella forra del Vajont, salvata escursionista di Portogruaro

09:47 Infrastrutture, Csel: "A opere di enti territoriali un terzo del fondo compensativo caro materiali"

09:47 Atp Shanghai, in campo oggi Sonego e Arnaldi: programma, orario, diretta tv

09:21 Attacco Israele, Tajani: "Violenza mai vista in storia recente"

09:20 Spread Btp-Bund apre a 205 punti, rendimento al 4,90%

09:13 Prezzo benzina e gasolio in calo oggi, quanto costano

07:45 Israele, nuovi raid contro Hamas a Gaza. Iran: "Non siamo coinvolti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

OMODA and JAECOO Global User Ecosystem Summit - Shaping the Future of Green Travel

09 ottobre 2023 | 11.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WUHU, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid to late October, OMODA and JAECOO brands are set to host the Global User Ecosystem Summit in Wuhu, China. These two global automotive brands will bring together users, media, KOLs, and experts to discuss the future of green travel and low-carbon living.

Revolutionizing Green Travel

OMODA and JAECOO, recognize the importance of the "digital intelligence + low-carbon" era. They believe that a harmonious collaboration with users is key to creating the ultimate travel experience. The Global User Ecosystem Summit, an exclusive annual gathering for OMODA and JAECOO car owners, will serve as a unique platform for sharing insights on green travel and low-carbon living, shaping new low-carbon ecosystem.

Thousand-Person "Charity Bike Ride" Event & "Ecological Product Expo"

During the conference, OMODA will host a thousand-person "charity bike ride" with the theme "New Journey New Life—Ride Green Life." This event combines fashion with a mission: promoting low-carbon living. OMODA aims to lead a new journey towards green environmental protection with users. Additionally, they will showcase related biking products, including bicycles, at the "Ecological Product Expo" during the conference.

The "Ecological Product Expo" will highlight OMODA and JAECOO user collaborative creation philosophy, featuring its customized vehicle and premium peripherals like outdoor power sources, tents, drones, VR goggles, and more, enabling users to explore new lifestyles.

Unveiling Core Technologies for a Smarter, Safer Ride

At the summit, OMODA will present its latest new energy vehicle, the OMODA 5 EV, equipped with smart features like voice control, a new generation ADAS system, and a dual-screen immersive smart cockpit for an intelligent and comfortable driving experience.

JAECOO, a new urban off-road SUV brand, is committed to green sustainable development and collaborative ecology.  It will showcase breakthroughs and innovations in green technology and off-road culture. JAECOO will also unveil the four core technologies behind its latest product, JAECOO 7, which include a 14.8-inch panoramic screen, a 10.25-inch full LCD instrument panel, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, and the in-house developed ARDIS all-road intelligent system. These technologies will deliver a smarter and safer driving experience to users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241828/image_5011064_28924406.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omoda-and-jaecoo-global-user-ecosystem-summit---shaping-the-future-of-green-travel-301950634.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori ICT Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Altro Ambiente Altro Economia_E_Finanza two global of green Travel Cina Wuhu
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, gabinetto di sicurezza conferma: "Paese è in guerra"
News to go
Coldiretti: caro-prezzi svuota carrello spesa
News to go
Landini: "Cinque-sei euro all'ora sono salari da fame"
News to go
Pagamenti digitali, entro fine 2023 potrebbero eguagliare i contanti
News to go
Sergio Mattarella in carica da 3167 giorni, nessuno come lui
News to go
Incidente bus Mestre, feriti in miglioramento
News to go
Attacco a Israele, Netanyahu: "Siamo in guerra"
News to go
Rottamazione quater, le ultime news
News to go
Doping, confermata positività di Pogba
News to go
Commissione Ue riduce limiti per nitrati e nitriti
News to go
Meteo weekend, torna il caldo
News to go
Processo Regeni, genitori: "Decisione Consulta dà dignità a Giulio"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza