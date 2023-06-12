Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
comunicato stampa

Plusgrade and EVA Air Announce Multi-Year Partnership, Giving Passengers the Chance to Upgrade to Higher Cabin Classes on Flights

12 giugno 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONTREAL, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plusgrade, the global leader powering ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, is proud to announce today a multi-year partnership with EVA Air, Taiwan's leading independent airline, that will enable passengers to upgrade to a higher cabin. This partnership means that more of EVA Air's passengers can enjoy their superior premium service in business class and premium economy seats by bidding on upgrades. EVA Air passengers will have the opportunity to bid for an upgraded flight experience–including better seats, amenities, and meals–seven days before their departure. Currently, over 20 routes are available for upgrades, including destinations across the USA, Canada, Europe, and Asia (including Australia). Over time, more routes will be added.

In addition to powering the premium upgrade experience, Points, Plusgrade's loyalty business unit, also powers multiple products for EVA Air's Infinity MileageLands loyalty program, such as the ability to buy miles, reinstate expired miles, and earn miles for purchases made through EVA Mileage Mall and EVA Mileage Hotel.

"We are delighted to expand and strengthen Plusgrade's partnership with EVA Air to provide their customers with an extraordinary travel experience," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "By leveraging our technology, EVA Air passengers can now enjoy premium travel experiences, which in turn generates substantial ancillary revenue for the airline."

Phocuswright, a leading travel industry research firm, anticipates that the Asia Pacific travel industry will rebound in 2023, and by 2025, is expected to be the largest regional travel market in the world. This will provide EVA Air with an opportunity to capitalize on the increased demand for premium travel experiences, facilitated by Plusgrade's leading technology.

Learn more about EVABidDeal here.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As an ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world.

MEDIA CONTACT: Carrie Mumford, Director, Brand & Communications, Plusgrade, pr@plusgrade.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098209/Plusgrade_Plusgrade_and_EVA_Air_Announce_Multi_Year_Partnership_.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098008/Plusgrade_Plusgrade_and_EVA_Air_Announce_Multi_Year_Partnership_.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plusgrade-and-eva-air-announce-multi-year-partnership-giving-passengers-the-chance-to-upgrade-to-higher-cabin-classes-on-flights-301847634.html

in Evidenza