Supernal Partners with UMBRAGROUP on New Light-weight Actuation Technology for eVTOL Vehicles

PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal LLC (the Company) and UMBRAGROUP announced today at the Paris Air Show a continued partnership to leverage innovative technology that will enhance flight control operations in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. UMBRAGROUP will supply actuators and motor control electronics needed to deploy a safe system architecture for Supernal's future vehicles, which the Company plans to launch for commercial flights in 2028.

The collaboration aims to create new actuation standards, both for rotary and linear applications, that will deliver for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) manufacturers, which are concerned about size, weight, power, reliability—and, most importantly, safety. Traditional rotary actuators use a gearbox connected to a power source that then operates an aircraft's flight control surface. UMBRAGROUP's new line of actuators eliminates the use of the gearbox, making its product smaller, lighter and more efficient. Based on ball screws, this assembly can last beyond 20 years in commercial aircraft and is ideally suited for the AAM market where vehicles are often characterized by thin wings and limited component space.

"Supernal's approach is to drive innovation—not only at the aircraft level, but also at the system level," said Adam Slepian, chief commercial officer, Supernal. "UMBRAGROUP's actuation solutions will help us optimize our eVTOL vehicle design for maximum reliability in daily operations and enable Advanced Air Mobility to reach the same levels of safety as the commercial aviation industry."

UMBRAGROUP brings unique capabilities in developing linear jam-tolerant actuators, which have a mechanism that can resolve a failure within an actuator and are a new solution in eVTOL vehicles. Supernal and UMBRAGROUP's partnership marks the first time this type of technology will be integrated with electro-mechanical actuators (EMA), making them appropriate for primary and critical flight-control surfaces.

"This is a new and exciting challenge for UMBRAGROUP. Becoming part of this project and being a supplier of advanced technologies for Supernal is an honor for us," said Matteo Notarangelo, CEO, UMBRAGROUP. "Being selected for the electromechanical implementation on such a revolutionary platform makes us proud and elevates us among the leading players in Advanced Air Mobility. We strive for excellence in all vertical markets we serve, and we distinguish ourselves by offering innovative and sustainable solutions to our customers to help them become more competitive."

In 2022, UMBRAGROUP's actuator technology for rotary actuators earned the Airbus Helicopter Supplier Innovation Award.

This partnership is part of Supernal's vision to work with reputable suppliers that have a history of building aerospace-grade components, enabling the Company to design safe, reliable and redundant systems for its aircraft—a key attribute for its 2028 entry into service.

Supernal and UMBRAGROUP held a signing ceremony for the partnership at the Paris Air Show today.

About SupernalSupernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses. Visit www.supernal.aero for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Umbra GroupUMBRAGROUP, founded in 1972, is the World's leading manufacturer of ball screws in the aerospace sector and among the major players in the aerospace and defense sectors, providing innovative, certified and safe solutions for high-tech markets.

With plants in Italy, Germany and the United States, the Group serves aircraft and aircraft manufacturers, integrated system manufacturers, airlines, and machine tool manufacturers worldwide.

With a workforce of 1200 and three main Aerospace & defense plants in Foligno (PG-Italy), Saginaw (Michigan-USA), Everett (Washington-USA), certified Part21 and Part 145 repair stations, Nadcap approval (with unique Gold Merit), UMBRAGROUP products actuate civil aerospace & defense systems and platforms.

From ball screws, bearings, electric motors high precision components to more integrated mechanism and smart actuators for flight controls, electric landing gear, thrust reverser and many other applications for all aerospace platforms, UMBRAGROUP is helping to develop a more sustainable future.

Visit www.umbragroup.com for more information and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, Youtube.

Contacts:Jennifer DarlandSupernaljennifer.darland@supernal.aero

Sara BordoniUMBRAGROUPsbordoni@umbragroup.com brand@umbragroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107590/Supernal_UMBRAGROUP.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106826/UMBRA_ORIZZ__2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096938/Supernal_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supernal-partners-with-umbragroup-on-new-light-weight-actuation-technology-for-evtol-vehicles-301857358.html