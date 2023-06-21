Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
comunicato stampa

Unleash the Adventurous Spirit: Yadea Trooper 01 Makes Waves at EUROBIKE and Lands on the DTC Store

21 giugno 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the leading global electric two-wheeled vehicle brand, is participating the prestigious EUROBIKE (June 21st to 25th) today with flagship electric bikes. As the premier event in the global cycling industry, EUROBIKE attracts buyers, manufacturers, agents, retailers, and enthusiasts from over 100 countries worldwide. As the world's leading brand, Yadea attracts global dealers and media attention with its captivating showcase at the exhibition. Through engaging interactions and fruitful discussions, Yadea further solidifies its position as an industry front runner, impressing visitors from around the world.

Yadea Trooper 01: Redefining Adventure and Versatility

Yadea's exceptional technological prowess lays the foundation for their electric bikes to provide comprehensive solutions for user mobility needs.

One of the highly anticipated models this time, the Trooper 01, is designed for adventure seekers. Trooper 01 combines the allure of a motorcycle-style design with the convenience and accessibility of an electric bike. Riders can now experience the freedom and excitement of cruising through scenic landscapes and bustling city streets, all without the need for motorcycle-related licenses or regulations. Stand out from the crowd and unleash your adventurous spirit with Yadea Trooper 01.

Product Highlights: Power, Durability, and Comfort Redefined

Yadea Trooper 01 is equipped with a powerful 750W motor, delivering impressive acceleration and speed. Its 20x4'' fat tires and CAN bus system provide enhanced stability and maintainability, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable riding experience on various terrains. This electric cruiser bike has undergone rigorous testing to guarantee durability and reliability, allowing riders to conquer thrilling adventures with ease.

Safety and Comfort at the Core

Yadea Trooper 01 prioritizes safety and comfort with its smooth ride suspension system, featuring a dual shock-absorbing fork and 20x4.0 off-road fat tires. Whether tackling rugged terrains or cruising through city streets, riders can expect exceptional comfort and stability throughout their journey. Embrace the joy of exploration with confidence.

Pre-Sale Now Open

As the EUROBIKE Exhibition unfolds, Yadea proudly introduces the debut of Trooper 01 on its brand new Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) website. Explore the thrill of summer journeys with Yadea Trooper 01 by visiting the DTC store and be among the first to experience the thrill and freedom this electric bike offers on exciting summer journeys.

Shop now https://store.yadea.com/products/e-bike-trooper-01?variant=44544137953546

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107061/20230621075513.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unleash-the-adventurous-spirit-yadea-trooper-01-makes-waves-at-eurobike-and-lands-on-the-dtc-store-301856424.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza