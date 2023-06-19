Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

XCMG Machinery Highlights Safe, Reliable and Efficient Aerial Work Platform Equipment Products and Solutions at APEX 2023

19 giugno 2023 | 08.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) is exhibiting six scissor-fork type aerial work platforms and three boom-type aerial work platform products at the APEX 2023 show in Maastricht, the Netherlands. The triennial trade show is organized by KHL Group, the world's largest construction information provider.

The broadened application scenarios and scope of construction operations are raising higher demands for the load capacity and adaptability of aerial work platforms. At APEX 2023, XCMG featured its straight-boom aerial work platform models XGS28ACK and XGS40E that have the advantages of powerful drive, exceptional performance, high efficiency, and convenient operation to meet the market demands.

The XGS28ACK, with maximum operation height of 28.8 meters, loading capacity of 460 kilograms, and gradeability of 45 percent, adopts lithium battery as the power source that's more robust than conventional lead batteries. The boom structure of three-section telescopic boom and tower boom plus a flying jib enables the equipment with obstacle climbing ability, and the dual load control system can adjust the operating range automatically according to the load to meet the various loading demands. The XGS28ACK can be applied in a wide range of construction tasks, especially for building, bridge, steel structure, and installation constructions.

"The superior product performance is attributed to XCMG's leading advantages in intelligent manufacturing, realizing the deep integration of informatization and industrialization, while guaranteeing the production process quality to the greatest extent," said Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG.

Sustainability has become a key agenda globally and propelled by the commitment to achieve "dual carbon" goals, XCMG has accelerated the electrification upgrades of its aerial work platform products and solutions, integrating IoT, big data, industrial internet technologies and more to achieve green, digitalized and intelligent development.

At APEX 2023, XCMG also debuted XG1823ERT, the electric rough-terrain scissor-fork type aerial work platform in the European market, the compact structure, large loading capacity, long battery life, and sustainable designs of which makes it a trustworthy, green solution for tasks such as large-load installation and collaborative operations, especially tasks like fire protection and ventilation piping, lighting, glass, curtain wall installation, painting, wall repair and more.

"Looking ahead, XCMG will continue to focus on the R&D of intelligent electric equipment products while expanding overseas market with advanced and endurable products," said Yang.

For more information, please visit https://xcmg-europe.de/en/xcmg-europe-en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104645/XCMG_Machinery_Highlights_Its_Aerial_Work_Platform_Equipment_Products_Solutions.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-machinery-highlights-safe-reliable-and-efficient-aerial-work-platform-equipment-products-and-solutions-at-apex-2023-301853946.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Architettura_E_Edilizia Meccanica Meccanica AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Efficient Aerial work platform Equipment Products work platform Products lavoro work
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza