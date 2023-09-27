Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: China's shipping industry achieves new progress in international cooperation

27 settembre 2023 | 03.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China has beefed up efforts to deepen its international cooperation in the shipping industry and made new achievements. 

Major achievements related to open cooperation in the shipping industry, including the release of the Shanghai port-Los Angeles port green shipping corridor implementation plan outline and the launch of the international container transport service platform, were announced during the 2023 North Bund Forum on international shipping and aviation, which kicked off on Friday in Shanghai.

At the forum, Shanghai port together with ports of Hamburg, Dunkirk and Singapore jointly announced that they will further deepen their friendly relations in the future.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China's IMO membership, said Kitack Lim, secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), adding that as a member of the IMO, China has made outstanding contributions and played a key role in international maritime rules and global maritime governance.

It is learned that Shanghai secured its third position in the international shipping center ranking in the 2023 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index Report.

The index report, which was released at the forum, showed that a new pattern of the global shipping industry has been formed, with Singapore, London, and Shanghai leading the way.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336246.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222549/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinas-shipping-industry-achieves-new-progress-in-international-cooperation-301939667.html

