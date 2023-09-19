Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Settembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Jiangsu Lianyungang holds China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum

19 settembre 2023 | 05.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum was held Friday in Lianyungang, east China'sJiangsu Province, with some 500 representatives from 29 countries and regions gathering at the coastal city, sharing insights on further advancing the high-quality development of the China-Europe Railway Express while expanding cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, cultural exchanges, and land-sea connectivity.

As one of the events marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the forum has witnessed the launch of the China Railway Express (CR Express) website, a portal that will not only serve as an important window for getting China-Europe Railway Express information but also provide extra support for enterprises that use China-Europe Railway Express services.

As a flagship project and a landmark brand of the BRI, the China-Europe Railway Express has injected new impetus to regional economic development and ensured the stability of international industrial and supply chains, experts noted.

Themed "Deepening Interconnectivity and Promoting Win-Win Cooperation," the forum was hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Transport, the General Administration of Customs, China State Railway Group and a number of local governments.

It is noted that Jiangsu is one of the earliest provinces in China to launch China-Europe Railway Express. Data shows that 1,504 trips were made in the first eight months of this year, in which a record high of 214 trips were made in August alone.

Located in central coastal area of China, Lianyungang is the eastern terminal of the 10,900-km-long New Eurasian Land Bridge, an international passageway linking the Pacific and the Atlantic. As a strong fulcrum of the Belt and Road cooperation, Lianyungang undertakes important projects such as the China-Kazakhstan Logistics Cooperation Base and SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336128.html 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213168/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-china-jiangsu-lianyungang-holds-china-europe-railway-express-cooperation-forum-301931315.html

