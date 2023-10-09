Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:29 Israele, attacco Hamas e assedio Gaza: cosa succederà, l'analisi

18:25 007 Egitto: "Israele ha sottovalutato nostri avvertimenti su Hamas"

18:15 Israele, Valditara: "Ispezioni in scuole dove si inneggia a odio, scatteranno denunce"

17:49 Presentata oggi a Civitavecchia la ‘Hydrogen Valley’

17:38 Belve 2023: scontro tra Francesca Fagnani e Stefania Nobile, figlia di Wanna Marchi

17:18 Mo, politica unita a sostegno di Israele nel suo '11 settembre'

17:07 Israele, strage al rave party: la devastazione dell'attacco di Hamas - Video

16:50 Teresa Guccini: "Stavo per morire di parto. Come Fedez ringrazio i donatori di sangue"

16:34 Israele, circa 20 italiani tra i riservisti richiamati contro Hamas

16:28 Israele, inferno al rave party attaccato da Hamas: cosa è successo

16:23 Fedez, boom interesse su donazioni di sangue. Avis: "Effetto a fine mese"

16:18 Attacco a Israele, Paniccia: "Guerra in Ucraina si allarga fuori dall'Europa"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Yutong Bus Picks Up Prestigious Award at Busworld Europe 2023

09 ottobre 2023 | 17.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRUSSELS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a leading global manufacturer of electric buses, makes a splash at the recent Busworld Europe 2023 event in Brussels, showcasing four state-of-the-art electric bus models along with its latest YEA technology. Highlighting its commitment to ecological sustainability, Yutong is also honored with the prestigious Busworld Design and Ecology Award.

Yutong's display comprised four models, namely, the world-class U11DD double-decker sightseeing bus, the 18-meter large-capacity U18, the E7S mini electric bus, and the luxurious 15-meter T15E. Notably, Yutong's T15E model is the only pure electric highway bus to receive an award at the exhibition, affirming the company's leadership in electric mobility innovation.

The event's theme, "Think Eco, Move Green,"  resonates closely with Yutong's portfolio and the company's ecological ambitions.

The company also seized on the opportunity presented by the event to introduce YEA, Yutong's newest technological platform, designed to provide robust and scalable solutions for electric vehicles. Within Yutong's dedicated component section, a variety of pure electric components, including batteries, motors, and smart cockpits, were showcased to highlight the company's comprehensive capabilities across the entire industrial chain of new energy buses.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2242008/video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241996/Yutong_Steals_Show_Demonstrating_Its_Latest_Technological_Platform_Achievement_YEA.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yutong-bus-picks-up-prestigious-award-at-busworld-europe-2023-301950932.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza event in Brussels Prestigious Award splash at Yutong Bus
Vedi anche
News to go
Nobel Economia 2023 a Claudia Goldin
News to go
Amburgo, ripreso traffico aereo dopo minaccia su volo da Teheran
News to go
Zelensky sente Netanyahu: "Solidarietà dell'Ucraina a Israele"
News to go
Israele richiama 300mila riservisti
News to go
Vajont, Mattarella: "La Repubblica non ha dimenticato"
News to go
Rubò risparmi a pensionati, confiscati oltre 170mila euro a dipendente società
News to go
Israele, gabinetto di sicurezza conferma: "Paese è in guerra"
News to go
Coldiretti: caro-prezzi svuota carrello spesa
News to go
Landini: "Cinque-sei euro all'ora sono salari da fame"
News to go
Pagamenti digitali, entro fine 2023 potrebbero eguagliare i contanti
News to go
Sergio Mattarella in carica da 3167 giorni, nessuno come lui
News to go
Incidente bus Mestre, feriti in miglioramento
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza