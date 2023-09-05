Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Settembre 2023
11:03
comunicato stampa

Tronsmart Unveils the Bang Max Portable Party Speaker, Delivering Rich-detailed Sound and Punchy Bass

05 settembre 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Elevate outdoor fun with a powerful party speaker with pulsating colorful lights sync to the beat

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to dive into an exhilarating fusion of sound and light for unparalleled party enjoyment with the latest masterpiece of Tronsmart, the Bang Max Speaker. As the flagship model in Tronsmart's renowned Bang series party speakers, the Bang Max astounds with its awe-inspiring 130W sound output and dynamic pulsating lights that synchronize with the rhythm of music.

A Sonic Odyssey with the Advanced 3-Way Sound System

Unlock a multi-dimensional auditory feast with the Bang Max's advanced 3-way sound system, powered by six premium transducers. Dual tweeters, dual mid-tweeters, as well as dual woofers work closely to deliver deep bass, immersive mids and crisp highs. Thanks to Tronsmart's exclusive TuneConn™ technology, it could sync audio across 100+ speakers for an unbeatable party sound. Also, pair 2 Bang Max via TWS can also present a fantastic stereo sound. 

Personalized Ambiance and Unbridled Entertainment

Enhance party entertainment with the Tronsmart App, featuring unique light shows and customizable EQ modes. Customized EQ modes cater to the unique taste while the light show enhances the atmosphere, adding enchantment to parties.

Uninterrupted Revelry, Anytime, Anywhere

Empower parties with astonishing 24-hour battery life, Bang Max ensures every rhythmic heartbeat sustains all night. Furthermore, it welcomes wired microphone and guitar inputs, inviting impromptu and jamming sessions that infuse gathering with originality. Don't let the weather dampen any party. Furthermore, with an IPX6 waterproof rating in a durable build, it is ready to conquer any outdoor event, rain or shine.

Availability and Prices

By offering three different plugs (US/UK/EU), the Bang Max is able to accommodate the specific power requirements of various regions, providing customers with a seamless and customizable experience based on preferences.

The Bang Max is offered at an exclusive early bird price of $169.99/£169.99/€179.99 on Amazon, Geekbuying and Tronsmart website from Sept 5.

About Tronsmart

Established in 2013, Tronsmart is a tech brand that designs and manufactures world-class tech accessories, earning recommendations from Qualcomm, Forbes, Yahoo, and other media. It also signed Luis Suarez as the official ambassador in 2018.  The company has over 40 patents and has rapidly expanded its business to over 90 countries. The core value of Tronsmart is to make life easier by providing customers with high-tech, high-quality, high-performance products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2198842/Tronsmart_Bang_Max_Portable_Party_Speaker.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tronsmart-unveils-the-bang-max-portable-party-speaker-delivering-rich-detailed-sound-and-punchy-bass-301915445.html

