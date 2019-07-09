1 Hotel Heads West: Conscious, Cultivated + Now Californian!

1 Hotels Flagship Opens in West Hollywood

A Sustainable City Sanctuary

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 1 Hotels opens its fourth property and West Coast flagship, 1 West Hollywood. Formerly The Jeremy, the property has undergone a total transformation, taking its cues from the raw natural beauty of the Southern California landscape. As yet another world-class, mission-driven, luxury experience in the 1 Hotel portfolio, the newest property will continue to be operated by SH Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm.

When it comes to sustainable hospitality, 1 Hotels walks the walk. With an Energy Star score of 95, "1 WeHo" will be one of the most energy-efficient hotels in L.A. Among its property-wide conservation practices is the inclusion of native and adaptive vegetation, a smart irrigation system that determines when soil actually needs water, a 100% organic, sustainably-grown vegetable garden and neighboring beehive and 100-year old olive trees.

"1 Hotel West Hollywood will undoubtedly set a new standard for luxury hotel experiences in Los Angeles while staying true to our mission of inspiring conscious consumption," said 1 Hotels Founder and CEO & Chairman of Starwood Capital Group Barry Sternlicht. "Now, more than ever, the idea of living well includes protecting the natural beauty around us."

Inside the hotel, smart energy-efficient zoning of A/C and fresh air keeps guests comfortable and LED lighting flows throughout the building. Designed by AvroKo and executed by SH Hotels & Resorts' interior design team, the property's conscious earthy design is inspired by the beauty and simplicity of raw materials: reclaimed timber and steel, recycled fiber carpeting, abundant native greenery and stunning stonework. The reception desk is crafted from lumber, sourced from naturally fallen trees, and all lobby furniture is locally made by J. Alexander.

"The local community is integral to our growing footprint on the West Coast. From design and culinary to retail partnerships and beyond, 1 Hotel West Hollywood will be a sanctuary for guests and visitors alike to reconnect with nature," said President of SH Hotels & Resorts, Arash Azarbarzin.

Nestled at the base of the Hollywood Hills, with sweeping views from downtown to Santa Monica, 1 Hotel West Hollywood features 285 guestrooms and suites, including dual penthouses perched atop the city skyline, which are set to debut later this summer. A newly renovated plunge pool and lounge deck overlooks West Hollywood and beyond. The property also features 14,000 square feet of flexible event space, a business center, and a range of culinary options.

Executive Chef Chris Crary has challenged himself to create a selection of zero-waste dishes that amplify his restaurants' commitment to preserving the beauty and bounty of nature. 1 Kitchen by Chris Crary serves a sublime menu of locally and sustainably sourced California cuisine with Italian influences. And Juniper Tree, 1 Hotel West Hollywood's ethereal bar and lounge, is a perfect refuge from the city, and offering handcrafted cocktails, Mediterranean wines (biodynamic and organic), local craft beers and refined bar snacks.

www.1hotels.com/west-hollywood . Discover a sanctuary in the heart of Los Angeles at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, located at 8490 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069. For more information, please visit

ABOUT 1 HOTELS: As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on Pier 1, in February 2017, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world also care about it. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships, while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. 1 Hotel Central Park and 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge claimed Conde Nast Traveler's #2 and #13 spots respectively in the Top 50 Hotels in New York City and 1 Hotel South Beach was awarded #7 in the top 10 Hotels in the United States. The brand is set to expand with properties in West Hollywood, CA, Haitang Bay, Sanya, Silicon Valley, CA, and Cabo San Lucas. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

ABOUT DOVEHILL: DoveHill is a real estate investment company founded in 2010 by Howard Wurzak and Jake Wurzak. Howard and Jake collectively have 50 years' experience and lead a team of sophisticated real estate professionals in underwriting, acquiring, redeveloping, developing and repositioning real estate projects. For the past 26 years, their focus has been the hospitality sector and they have demonstrated an ability to excel using a low-cost basis, value-enhancing, institutional-quality approach to the development of hotel projects. DoveHill has an extensive infrastructure and network of professionals which allows them to create compelling investment opportunities in the hospitality sector by developing and repositioning deals at a cost basis below the competition. DoveHill benefits from the unique reputation enjoyed by its associated company, Wurzak Hotel Group, and uses the company to provide guidance in underwriting and strategy, and also to develop and manage the hotel projects.