Premia Partners introduces global first MSCI Vietnam ETF and first low-cost US Treasury Floating Rate ETF designed for Asia as investors position for market uncertainties amid trade discussions

th . HONG KONG, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, a leading Hong Kong based investment firm and Top 8 ETF issuer in Hong Kong, announces listing of two market access ETFs designed as efficient building blocks to access opportunities in Vietnam and US Treasuries on July 18

The two HKEx listed ETFs offer lowest total cost of ownership in their categories globally and are physically replicated.

"We are delighted to launch the world's first MSCI Vietnam ETF and Asia's first US Floating Rate Treasury ETF, facilitating investors with efficient market access and liquidity management tools as they position for opportunities amid market uncertainties, global supply chain reconfiguration, and new trade pacts including CPTPP and FTA with Vietnam," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. "Similar to our China A, Emerging ASEAN and Asia Innovative Technology ETFs, these ETFs are built with international institutional standards in mind, incorporating features that specifically solve pain points expressed by clients."

