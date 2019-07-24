Ancient capital city Datong launches cultural feast with Yungang series tourism activities

DATONG, China, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datong of north China's Shanxi province recently kicked off its classical Datong Yungang culture and tourism series, showing the world with profound historical and cultural vitality of the ancient Chinese capital and also a gesture to honor the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

As an annual city event, the Datong Yungang culture and tourism series has been held for 20 consecutive years since 2000, making Datong better recognized as a historical and cultural city, national new energy demonstration city, national garden city as well as Chinese sculpture capital.

It is noted that this year locals as well as tourists will enjoy highlight activities such as Jackie Chan International Action Film Week July 21-27, the 2nd Youth Games of China August 8-18, Datong Cycle Classic in August, Datong International Marathon in September, 2019 Shanxi Chess Championship, and China (Datong) International Photography Culture Exhibition of 2019 among others.

Datong has been upholding energy revolution and opening-up in recent years, and put focus on culture and tourism for the resource-based city's transformation towards high-quality development, said Datong mayor Wu Hongwen.

New breakthroughs have been achieved in policy guidance, project development, business innovation and brand building, Wu noted.

The efforts brought Datong some 33.43 million domestic tourists in the first half of 2019, up 22.96 percent year on year with tourism revenue totaling 28.106 billion yuan, up more than 25 percent on year.

The China Datong Tourism Development Index developed by Datong and China Economic Information Service also showed the growth of Datong tourism in recent years with tourist volume, consumption level, attention potential rising by 15.32 percent, 10.08 percent and 73.41 percent year on year respectively, in the first half of this year.