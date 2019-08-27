Vintage Cars Drive from Berlin to Beijing on the Silk Road: Marking the 25th Founding Anniversary of Berlin-Beijing Sister-city Ties

BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The starting ceremony of 2019 Berlin-Beijing New Silk Road Vintage Car Rally was held at the Bretsd Plaza in Charlottenburg, Berlin, Germany. The rally has attracted adventurous car fans from Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Luxembourg who will drive to Beijing, China, in their vintage cars.

At the starting ceremony, Ms. Wang Yue, deputy director of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, said this year marks the 25th founding anniversary of Beijing-Berlin sister-city ties; the fleet which drives from Berlin to Beijing becomes an envoy linking up the two sides; and the tourists are welcome to Beijing to experience the new charm of the capital that combines oriental time-honored culture, fashion and innovation. Mr. Reinhard Naumann, head of Charlottenburg District, Berlin, indicated that his district is willing to play a bigger role in deepening the culture and tourism communication and cooperation between the two sides.

The 2019 Berlin-Beijing New Silk Road Vintage Car Rally will proceed for more than 13,000 kilometers along the New Silk Road built on the basis of the Old One by passing through Poland, Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan before finally arriving in Beijing.

At the promotional conference for "Charming Beijing" culture and tourism resources held in Berlin in the preceding day, Ms. Wang Yue, deputy director of Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, said Beijing is endeavoring to build itself into a world-class harmonious livable capital and an international first-class tourism city; currently it is committed to building a sub-center of the city and preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics. At the promotional conference in Berlin Beijing shows its willingness to strengthen cooperation and share opportunities with Berlin.

Over recent years Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism has held diverse culture and tourism promotional activities in Germany. In 2019 the two-way trips numbered as many as 200 thousand. Beijing and Berlin, as the capitals, both enjoy long history, fine tradition, profound cultural foundations and rich tourism resources. Under the influence of the fleet of classic and vintage cars, there might be more Germans who would like to travel to Beijing.