FOX Bet Launches in New Jersey

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Bet, a first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership between FOX Sports and The Stars Group, has launched its real money wagering experience of the same name in New Jersey.

FOX Bet is designed to immerse fans in New Jersey in the sports competition they love and give them the opportunity to legally and responsibily place real-money wagers on the outcome of a wide range of live sports and special events including football, baseball, hockey, motor sports, golf, tennis and soccer.

FOX Bet also offers access to FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats, alerts and odds updates as well as up-to-the-minute news, expert insight and hall-of-fame commentary from FOX Sports' all-star team of broadcasters and analysts.

Several FOX Sports on-air personalities are featured on FOX Bet, including FIRST THINGS FIRST analysts Cris Carter and Nick Wright; LOCK IT IN experts Cousin Sal, Todd Fuhrman, Clay Travis and host Rachel Bonnetta; host of THE HERD, Colin Cowherd, and FOX NFL KICKOFF host Charissa Thompson.

"If you're a sports fan in New Jersey, FOX Bet is a game changer," said Robin Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer of FOX Bet. "FOX Bet combines decades of expertise in content-rich programing and regulated online gaming to drive a superior, integrated and interactive live viewing experience for our customers found nowhere else in the United States."

MAKE THE CALL

The simple and intuitive FOX Bet app is now available for download on iOS and Android, and also available via internet and the award-winning PokerStars desktop client software. With FOX Bet, fans will find everything they need to make their opinion count in a safe and fun environment.

FOX Bet customers can also access exclusive promotions with hundreds of ways to win, including sign-up and deposit bonuses with no red tape, enhanced prices, top offers, Daily Bet Boosts and brand new Custom Bets.

To find out more, visit https://nj.foxbet.com/about/

21+ T&Cs Apply. Must be located within NJ. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Starting today, FOX Bet will replace BetStars in New Jersey alongside PokerStars and PokerStars Casino, which will remain available without change.

About FOX Bet

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sports betting product developed through a first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG)(TSX: TSGI) and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX). The FOX Bet online and mobile sportsbook brings sports fans closer to the games they love by integrating regulated real-money sports wagering with interactive and content rich programing, including expert commentary and insights from some of the nation's most celebrated sports commentators and analysts.

