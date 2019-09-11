The New Nordic Group Announces a Further Strategic Development
Pubblicato il: 11/09/2019 15:53
BANGKOK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Nordic Group announces a further strategic development by appointing Far East Hospitality to manage 542-rooms on Pratumnak hill, Thailand.
These 9-buildings represent a cluster of properties within the New Nordic campus on Pratumnak hill.
The opportunity with Far East Hospitality is for them to develop the existing assets to a higher level.
This asset reorganization is the second on Pratumnak hill, and the New Nordic Group will continue the development over a period of time. The chairman of the New Nordic Group, Kurt Svendheim, said, "This was a tremendous step forward in the continuing growth and development of the company."
For more and further information, please contact Paul Simpson, General Manager of Operations, at
paul@aurangroup.comor +66 6 1049 9293.
