BANGKOK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Nordic Group announces a further strategic development by appointing Far East Hospitality to manage 542-rooms on Pratumnak hill, Thailand.

These 9-buildings represent a cluster of properties within the New Nordic campus on Pratumnak hill.

The opportunity with Far East Hospitality is for them to develop the existing assets to a higher level.

This asset reorganization is the second on Pratumnak hill, and the New Nordic Group will continue the development over a period of time. The chairman of the New Nordic Group, Kurt Svendheim, said, "This was a tremendous step forward in the continuing growth and development of the company."

