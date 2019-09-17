Highclere Castle - home of Downton Abbey - is now available to book on Airbnb

- To celebrate the upcoming motion picture event Downton Abbey, Highclere Castle will open its doors to two guests for a never-before-stay available only on Airbnb

- Two fans will be able to stay overnight in one of the grand bedrooms on November 26

- Guests will gain exclusive access to the castle and its grounds, including an extravagant traditional dinner in Highclere Castle's iconic State Dining Room

LONDON , Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highclere Castle - the home of Downton Abbey - is now available for a once-in-a-lifetime stay available only on Airbnb. For one night only, Highclere Castle will open its doors to two guests, giving super fans an opportunity to immerse themselves in the iconic location of Downton Abbey, and learn what life might have been like for the Crawleys.

Guests will be treated like royalty during their stay, with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon inviting their guests to join them for an exclusive evening of cocktails in the Saloon followed by a traditional dinner in the State Dining Room, being waited on by Highclere Castle's own butler. After dinner, coffee will be served in the Library before the guests retire to one of the principal bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom and views over 1,000 acres of rolling parkland.

Before departing the next day, guests will enjoy a delicious breakfast prior to a private tour of Highclere Castle's extensive grounds. The Castle itself covers 100,000 square feet and has a total of 300 rooms. Throughout the property, the rooms are opulently decorated and furnished, with each detail providing a unique insight into Highclere Castle's history. Fans will get the opportunity to explore iconic rooms, such as the Drawing Room, or relax in one of the Gallery bedrooms, following in the footsteps of kings and queens.

In celebration of the motion picture event Downton Abbey, booking for the listing will open on October 1, 2019 at 12PM BST.

Lady Carnarvon, Host on Airbnb comments: "It's an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay. Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history. I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests."

Hadi Moussa, General Manager for Northern Europe Airbnb comments: "We are thrilled to be able to offer fans the ultimate Downton Abbey experience through this once-in-a-lifetime-stay at Highclere Castle. At Airbnb we are passionate about offering unique and unforgettable travel experiences to our community, and we are certain that guests will have a magical experience while staying on the iconic location of Downton Abbey."

House rules:

Booking details:To view Highclere Castle - home of Downton Abbey - on Airbnb, visit airbnb.com/downtonabbey

Highclere Castle is only available for a one-night stay for up to two guests on November 26, 2019 costing £150 inclusive. Reservation opportunities will go live on October 1, 2019 at 12PM BST.

To celebrate this special offering, Airbnb will be making a donation to The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

