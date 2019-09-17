The Stars Group Begins Executing U.S. Strategy as Part of Landmark Agreement With FOX Sports

New Jersey and Pennsylvania , and FOX Sports Super 6 nationwide . TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) today announced that over the last two weeks it has successfully executed on initial stages of its U.S. strategy, with the launch of FOX Bet inand, and FOX Sports Super 6

The FOX Bet products in New Jersey and Pennsylvania offer fans the opportunity to legally and responsibly place real-money wagers on the outcome of a wide range of live sports and special events, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, motor sports, golf, tennis and soccer.

FOX Sports Super 6, a free-to-play sports prediction game that offers players the chance to win hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash each week, launched nationwide on September 7. With the FOX Sports Super 6 App, fans can enter multiple contests each week, with jackpot prizes up to $250,000. To play, users simply choose who they think the winning team will be and the margin of victory or answer six multiple-choice questions. Even if no jackpot is won, players are guaranteed to split thousands in consolation cash prizes, and $65,000 has already been awarded.

In the nine days since launch, the FOX Sports Super 6 App has been downloaded more than 280,000 times, with more than 425,000 total contest entries. As of September 16, the FOX Sports Super 6 App is ranked in the top 20 in the games tab of the Apple App Store and in the top 10 in the sports section of the games tab of the Apple App Store.

In addition to the online and mobile offerings, The Stars Group and Mount Airy Casino Resort opened their land-based, retail sportsbook at Mount Airy in the Poconos on September 9, 2019.

"In just four months since announcing our historic U.S. media and sports wagering relationship, we successfully launched our FOX Bet products in two states and our nationwide free-to-play games. The pace of progress and the dedication and execution of our team and the FOX Sports team is extraordinary," said Robin Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer of FOX Bet. "Together with FOX Sports, an icon in sports programing, we believe we've built a platform that is like nothing U.S. sports fans have ever seen. We're bringing those fans closer to the games they love by making our platform more fun and engaging than any other out there."

