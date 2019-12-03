Mews Acquires Winner Hotel Software Allowing Largest Property Management System in Belgium to Offer Cloud Capability to Customers

Mews , the fastest-growing SaaS property management system (PMS) for hotels and hostels, has acquired the largest Belgium-based software-provider Winner Hotel Software. AMSTERDAM, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --, the fastest-growing SaaS property management system (PMS) for hotels and hostels, has acquired the largest Belgium-based software-providerHotel Software.

The strategic partnership between two premier property management systems will expand Mews' reach and bolsters its position as the fastest-growing PMS solution in the world.

The deal means customers of Planet Winner, a founder-owned and custom-built platform with more than two decades experience serving the hotel industry, will have access to cloud-based functionality allowing them to access their PMS anytime, from anywhere.

Founded in 2012, Mews aims to modernise the customer experience for hotel guests by providing hoteliers with a suite of software infrastructure to support an open network of applications. Its digital features include a fully integrated payment solution, the first online check-in and check-out suite, the industry's first truly open API and a marketplace with more than 300 integrations.

Planet Winner owners Ria de Temmerman & Dirk Leysen state: "We believe the Mews system allows us to help our customers leapfrog towards state of the art, next generation PMS technology and that our 25 year knowledge and experience can contribute to the growth and success of Mews."

Matthijs Welle, CEO at Mews said: "We welcome Planet Winner's founders and its customer-centric team into our family to help us offer customers a great, future-proof solution and usher in a new era of hospitality in the Benelux.

At Mews, we're passionate about changing the industry for the better and we're excited to partner with such an experienced player."

About Mews

Mews, headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 10 countries worldwide is a cloud-based property management software (PMS) provider supplying hospitality providers with software to manage their businesses. Mews enables great service by simplifying and automating the management of a hospitality business, letting hoteliers focus on delivering great customer experiences instead of their administrative tasks. Mews provides solutions for hotels and hostels across the world including, Accor Hotels, Tsogo Sun, Generator Hostels, Jo & Joe, and more.

About Winner Hotel Software

The Planet Winner PMS system is used in more than 300 hotels in Europe and beyond. Winner has modules for managing reservations, channel manager, cash register (EPOS), conference & banquets, stock control and many interfaces with other systems. The automation of manual processes and the unique ease of use allows hotels to work more efficiently and free up more time to focus on customers. A rich set of clear reports and analysis tools provides hotels with real-time insight about the hotel's occupancy, sales, market analysis, trends, online sales etc. Indispensable information for the daily management of business.