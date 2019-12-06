Jumeirah Group Adds Capri Palace in Italy to Its Expanding International Portfolio

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, announced it has been appointed to operate and manage the renowned Capri Palace in Italy.

Reopening as Capri Palace, Jumeirah in April 2020, this beautiful Italian property enjoys an idyllic location in bustling Anacapri; one of the most exclusive and unspoiled parts of the island. The hotel, founded by Tonino Cacace, stands high above the Gulf of Naples and fully embodies the Italian Dolce Vita; with an authentic Capri style and sea views.

Designed in the style of an eighteenth-century Neapolitan palazzo, Capri Palace has attracted many since it first opened its doors in the 1960s, establishing itself as the island's most iconic hotel. Under Jumeirah's direction, the property is set to continue to grow with exciting upgrades and refurbishments in the pipeline.

The tasteful interiors of the open spaces flow into the 68 guest rooms. White, blue and neutral tones create a Mediterranean atmosphere, whilst the ceramic tiles and bespoke furniture evoke the sense of an Italian family home, ensuring guests are well rooted in their surroundings.

In line with Jumeirah's commitment to offering exceptional culinary experiences, Capri Palace, Jumeirah is home to three of the island's Michelin stars. The hotel's signature restaurant L'Olivo, which serves Mediterranean classics; whilst Il Riccio- the hotel's private beach club, and is the only beach club in the world to have one star.

Capri Palace, Jumeirah is also revered as a wellness destination, with the exclusive Capri Beauty Farm upholding a loyal international following. Under the direction of the esteemed Professor Francesco Canonaco, this world class-medical spa facility- on the cutting edge of medical research- offers highly specialised signature treatments including the 'Leg School®' and the 'Metabolic Response' which have won acclaim the world over.

Capri Palace, Jumeirah will open for the 2020 season on April 23, 2020, bringing the existing Jumeirah international portfolio to six hotels in Europe, including Jumeirah Frankfurt, Jumeirah Port Soller, Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel, Grosvenor House Suites Jumeirah and The Carlton Tower, Jumeirah. In addition to the group's portfolio, of hotels in the Middle East, Jumeirah further manages hotels in China and Maldives with additional properties planned for 2020 in Indonesia and Oman.

