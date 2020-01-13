Brand USA released dates and venue for second 'Brand USA Travel Week Europe'

Brand USA Travel Week Europe 2020 will take place from Sept. 21 – 25 at etc. venues County Hall, London

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, details were released around Brand USA Travel Week Europe 2020. The biggest players in the United States and European travel industries will gather once again to discuss trends, challenges, innovations, and opportunities to increase international visitation to the United States. Brand USA Travel Week Europe is scheduled to take place from Monday, Sept. 21 – Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at London's etc. venues County Hall. Registration is now open to exhibitors and buyers with exhibitor registration closing on Mar. 31, 2020, and buyer registration closing on Jun. 17, 2020.

"Brand USA Travel Week Europe debuted to great success in 2019, showcasing the diverse range of travel experiences available throughout the United States. The event proved to be a groundbreaking initiative for Brand USA and its partners," said Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer at Brand USA. "Brand USA Travel Week Europe has improved the way the U.S. travel community engages with the European market, fostering more authentic connections and business opportunities. We are dedicated to providing both exhibitors and buyers with an even greater experience in 2020."

Brand USA Travel Week Europe celebrates the diverse range of travel experiences available throughout the 50 states, five territories, and the District of Columbia. The 2020 event will offer curated one-on-one B2B appointments between U.S. exhibitors and European buyers, a compelling and informative Enrichment Series, and a series of extraordinary evening events that will engage, educate, and entertain attendees.

"Europe has long been a vital market to the United States, and Brand USA Travel Week Europe is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment to driving inbound visitation from this region. Putting the United States firmly on the European stage in a truly unique business setting, the initiative positions the USA as a premier destination as we aim to increase visitation, spend, and market share," added Christopher L. Thompson, president and CEO of Brand USA

Brand USA Travel Week Europe will rotate throughout Europe. Future locations have been identified as 2021 in Germany, 2022 in the United Kingdom, 2023 in France, 2024 in the United Kingdom, and 2025 in the Netherlands.

Additional information about Brand USA Travel Week Europe is available at BrandUSATravelWeek.com

ABOUT BRAND USA:

Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, was established by the Travel Promotion Act as the nation's first public-private partnership to promote the United States as a premier travel destination and to communicate U.S. travel policies and procedures to worldwide travelers. The organization's mission is to increase international visitation to the USA in order to fuel the U.S. economy and enhance the image of the United States worldwide. Formed as the Corporation for Travel Promotion in 2010, the public-private entity began operations in May 2011 and does business as Brand USA. According to studies by Oxford Economics, over the past six years, Brand USA's marketing initiatives have helped welcome 6.6 million incremental visitors to the USA, benefiting the U.S. economy with more than $21.8 billion in total economic impact and supporting, on average, nearly 52,000 incremental U.S. jobs a year.