Creating the Five-Star Luxury Experience for 40 Years: Meet the Designers Leading the Charge

th anniversary celebration also coincided with Founder and Global Design Director Pierre-Yves Rochon's introduction of the Senior Design Directors who bring his creative visions to life. CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamonds sparkled and champagne flowed in Paris as the interior design firm Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR) celebrated 40 years of luxury hospitality design. The 40anniversary celebration also coincided with Founder and Global Design Director Pierre-Yves Rochon's introduction of the Senior Design Directors who bring his creative visions to life.

These key design collaborators work with Rochon from offices in Paris and Chicago to produce timeless designs that tell meaningful stories and express beauty, comfort and authenticity. Together, they lead the design and implementation of high-profile architecture and interior design projects across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

"Success is not achieved by one man. It is a team. Our Senior Design Directors have worked with me for many years to bring the most iconic projects to life. I trust them," says Rochon. "At PYR, we are not only French and not only American. We are a combination of many cultures, many viewpoints, and that is our strength."

www.pyr-design.com/news Meet Pierre-Yves Rochon and his design collaborators through a short film:

About Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR)

Founded in Paris in 1979, PYR is the global leader in interior design for luxury hospitality and residential environments. The firm creates comfortable, elegant, and authentic experiences for historic and new properties around the world. Their unique design approach delivers award-winning results for luxury brands such as Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, Waldorf Astoria, Fairmont, St. Regis, Peninsula, Shangri-La, Sofitel, InterContinental, and numerous boutique hotels.

PYR has created restaurant environments with the world's most innovative chefs, such as Joël Robuchon, Alain Ducasse, Paul Bocuse, Gérard Boyer, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. PYR also designs bespoke furniture, fixture, carpet, lighting, and accessories for projects and collaborates with international luxury manufacturers to create commercial product lines sold worldwide.

Studios in Paris and Chicago work collaboratively, with designers and technical staff organized into integrated project teams offering a full spectrum of design services from concept through construction. Design leadership is fully engaged in every aspect of the process with the ultimate goal of transforming clients' business and strategic objectives into valuable and enduring design solutions.

www.pyr-design.com and follow @pyrdesign on Instagram. Visitand follow @pyrdesign on Instagram.

For more information, interviews or high-resolution images, please contact:

ellie.kim@pyr-design.com Tel: +1 (312) 596-6817 Ellie KimMarketing ManagerPierre-Yves Rochon (PYR)Tel: +1 (312) 596-6817