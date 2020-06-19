Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Urged the Social Investment Community to Develop the Tourism and Creative Economy Sector in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Deputy Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency, Angela Tanoesoedibjo at the "ASIAN Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) Conference 2020" on Friday, 12 June 2020 stated that the COVID-19 pandemic provided a challenge for all sectors to adapt in order to survive, including the tourism and creative economy sector, which are mainly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Innovation in finance and entrepreneurship, such as crowdfunding, philanthropic investment, public private partnership, and socialpreneur could be an effective solution to address the challenges faced in the "new normal".

"Government cannot operate by itself. Support is needed from every stakeholder, including the social investment community, to encourage the development of the tourism sector, the local creative economy, and to further develop the business capacity of MSMEs as well as assist the affected sectors in rebuilding a conducive business ecosystem," stated Angela Tanoesoedibjo.

In entering the "new normal" period, digitalization has become an important supporting aspect for businesses, particularly for MSMEs, in order to survive this period. Adapting during this period is not an easy task, support as well as collaboration from several parties including the government is significantly needed.

She stated that Indonesia is conducive for investment because it has significant potential in tourism and creative economy, including culture diversity and natural resources. These could be a significant added value for the creative economy sector, which is hoped to grow into one of the major creative economy in the world.

The development of tourism and creative economy in Indonesia are also supporting to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Implementations would be inclusive for local communities, themed under the spirit of gender equality and cultural-natural responsibility.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency Wishnutama Kusubandio, in his opening remarks through a pre-recorded video, stated that significant challenges in addressing COVID-19 is not only faced by Indonesia but also every country in the world.

"It is important for us to work together to address the challenges and seize the opportunities," stated Wishnutama. Both the Minister and the Deputy Minister welcomed the plan to convene the AVPN Conference 2021 in June 2021 in Bali.

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193461/AVPN_Conference.jpg