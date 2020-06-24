Cyber.Bet Teams Up With the Esports Integrity Commission

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The licensed online bookmaker

Cyber.Bet

joined the Esports Integrity Commission as an anti-corruption partner.

ESIC is an organization founded in 2016 to prevent, investigate, and prosecute all forms of malpractice in esports, including match fixing and doping. It unites tournament operators, bookmakers, national federations, and government bodies.

"Joining the Esports Integrity Commission is a stepping stone towards supporting esports. For us, it is not only an honor but also a very important collaboration," said Cyber.Bet in its official statement.

"Since we are not just a bookmaker but a part of the big gaming community and also tournament organizers, we are deeply interested in keeping our events and the whole industry clean from match fixing and other undesirable factors."

Cyber.Bet is a licensed online bookmaker established in 2019 that offers wagering on sports events, soccer, and major esports disciplines including Dota 2, CS:GO, and League of Legends.

It is also known for supporting different esports events all over the world and organizing Dota 2 and CS:GO tournaments named

Cyber.Bet Cup

. These events feature high-class teams OG.Seed, Heretics, Movistar Riders, NAVI Junior, Geek Fam, HellRaisers, LGD.Int, T1, and worldwide famous esports athletes such as Fabien "kioShiMa" Fiey, Lucas "Steel" Lopes, Lee "Forev" Sang-don, Zakari "Zfreek" Freedman and others.

About ESIC

The Esports Integrity Commission is a not for profit members' association established in 2015 by key esports stakeholders to deal with issues of common interest – in particular the threat that match manipulation and betting fraud and other integrity challenges pose to esports.

About Cyber.Bet

Cyber.Bet is a licensed online bookmaker established in 2019 that offers esports and football betting. Cyber.Bet not only provides sports wagering but organizes online gaming events and invests in rapidly growing esports industry.