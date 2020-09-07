Caribbean Thrive as the Best for Citizenship by Investment, New 2020 CBI Index Finds
LONDON, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 7th, Professional Wealth Management (PWM) magazine, a publication from the Financial Times, released the fourth edition of its annual report:
Of all existing 14 programmes worldwide, the report found that the
Similar to last year, fellow Caribbean nations —
The 2020 CBI Index introduces two new pillars — Family and Certainty of Product — to the previous seven, and integrates settlement rights into the Freedom of Movement pillar. The family pillar considers how easy it is to include immediate and extended family members in a primary application. Certainty of product looks at the Programme's stability in five key areas: longevity, popularity and renown, stability, reputation and adaptability. These major adjustments reflect the shifts in the investor immigration industry towards more family inclusiveness and the need for trustworthy programmes. The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent closure of borders made many investors prioritise health, safety, a pleasant environment, and welcoming communities over global mobility.
"By blocking international travel, the Covid-19 pandemic has had the effect of reminding investors and the wider world of the fundamental importance of 'home'," the researcher explains. "Home and citizenship are closely intertwined, as only citizenship can give certainty that a person will be able to settle somewhere indefinitely. […] And, as the CBI Index highlights, there are few options for citizenship that are as expeditious and straightforward as citizenship by investment."
"The current global crisis has led investors to explore alternative citizenship and residence options with a focus on healthcare and standard of living," comments Micha-Rose Emmett, CEO of
Yuri Bender, PWM Editor-in-Chief, comments: "Covid-19 has proved the catalyst for many trends which private banking teams witness in daily practice. One of these is the use of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes to help global families manage both their structures and expectations."
About the CBI Index
Released yearly by Professional Wealth Management, a publication from the Financial Times, the
