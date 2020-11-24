American Wave Machines, Inc. Announces Two PerfectSwell® Projects
Same Day Approval for Projects in California and Florida
SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) announces two
Near the West Coast, Thermal Beach Club is located on 240 acres of Kohl Ranch land in the Palm Springs area. It offers beachfront living in the desert with a boardwalk surrounding the lagoon, with PerfectSwell® delivering 'on-demand' surf for recreational and competitive surfing.
"We're thrilled to work with AWM and offer perfect conditions in an ocean-like environment with continuous days of desert sunshine and a safe beach experience," said Brian Grantham, Whitestar Development. "We're proud that Thermal Beach Club will bring jobs, tax revenue, and the ability create a robust infrastructure for the area."
On the East Coast, Ocean Gate is located on the heavily traveled I-95 corridor in New Smyrna Beach, FL, ranked fifth-best surfing town in the USA. Featuring hotels, restaurants, and sports entertainment venues, Ocean Gate is the gateway to Orlando's beachgoers close to the world's best water sports destinations and #1 surf location on the East Coast.
"Two project approvals on the same day speaks loudly and clearly about the
About American Wave Machines