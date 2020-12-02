WATG Announces David D. Moore, AIA President + Chief Executive Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WATG,

announced the appointment

David D. Moore

Anthony Mallows,

Asia Pacific,

the world's leading travel and tourism design firm, hasofAIA, as President + Chief Executive Officer. Moore joined WATG in 1989 and is currently Chairman of the Board. Moore succeedswho has led the firm with distinction since 2017. Moore is the first CEO from WATG to be based ina region he pioneered for the firm in the 1990s.

Commenting on his appointment, Moore said: "I am honored to assume the leadership role at WATG and to have had the privilege of working with Anthony for the last three years. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Anthony for his inspirational leadership. His contribution to WATG and Wimberly Interiors was exemplary, and he will be deeply missed."

Anthony Mallows noted: "My time with WATG and Wimberly Interiors was remarkable. I have been truly inspired by the dedication, creativity and passion of our talented designers around the world. David is a sterling successor. His dedication to our clients, our team and our partners is unparalleled. I wish David and the firm great success in the future."

Founded in 1945 and celebrating its

75th anniversary

Wimberly Interiors

in 2020, WATG is one of the world's leading design firms specializing in hospitality, entertainment, gaming, urban, mixed-use and high-end residential design. WATG's interior design studio,, is consistently ranked amongst the Top 20 Hospitality Giants by Interior Design Magazine. Throughout its history, WATG and Wimberly Interiors have designed over 400 built projects in 170 countries and territories around the world.

A graduate of California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, Moore brings more than 30 years of exceptional design experience to his new post, including deep knowledge in an array of project types from large mixed-use and urban developments to beachside retreats and luxury boutique environments. A few of his notable projects include the

Four Seasons Tianjin

Conrad Maldives

Bellagio Shanghai

Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Beijing

Shangri-La Boracay

Anantara Peace Haven

, theand. Moore previously served as Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific and China and launched the firm's Shanghai office in 2018. He has been on the board since 2011.

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346160/David_Moore_WATG_President___CEO.jpg