Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:29 Margherita di Savoia, bimbo di 6 anni annega durante campo estivo

15:29 Giorgetti: "Il Pil rallenta ma sono sufficienti modesti incrementi per superare proiezioni crescita"

15:24 Report, Santanchè al Senato oggi: "Nessun avviso di garanzia"

15:20 Inflazione, Visco: "Nei prossimi mesi una decisa decelerazione dei prezzi"

15:08 Patuelli (Abi): "Le banche non hanno rendite posizione, vengono da anni difficilissimi"

15:02 De Siervo: "Serie A dietro solo alla Premier League"

14:44 Alta tensione su Zaporizhzhia, "tetto minato" ma Russia replica: "Sabotaggio ucraino"

14:17 Palinsesti Mediaset, da Bianca Berlinguer a Myrta Merlino: le novità

14:07 Ragusa, donna muore al pronto soccorso: aperta indagine interna

13:51 Ue, Meloni a Varsavia: "Posizioni condivise su quasi tutti i temi"

13:37 Figlicidi, 535 vittime in Italia negli ultimi 20 anni: 2014 anno nero

13:25 Mutui variabili, sì dell'Abi ad allungamento durata: le condizioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CAN-AM MARKS 50 YEARS OF INNOVATION, REBELLION, AND LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE

20 giugno 2023 | 17.15
LETTURA: 4 minuti

VALCOURT, QC, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Can-Am brand. What started off as one championship-winning motocross motorcycle in the early 1970s, immediately reigning over motocross and endurance racing, has evolved 50 years later into Can-Am being a global powersports leader with multiple product lineups. On and off-road, Can-Am is winning the hearts and minds of millions of riders in more than 80 countries around the world. As it turns 50, the brand looks at celebrating its heritage and passion for the ride, but also at continuing to gain momentum by offering unforgettable experiences and innovative products.

"Can-Am's 50th anniversary is also a celebration of the people behind the brand who forged its DNA and constantly pushed the limits of what's possible," says José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. "The brand had instant success on the track and the trail when it all began 50 years ago, owning the podiums and setting land speed records. Since then, driven by our commitment to innovation, technology, quality and a passion that never wavered, we have reinvented Can-Am in so many ways, always keeping in mind to deliver the best experience for our riders. When I look at the future, I am convinced it will continue to achieve legendary milestones and I cannot thank our employees, dealers, customers and partners enough for carrying the Can-Am DNA year over year."

Since its creation in 1973, Can-Am has challenged the norm, set new standards, and changed the game entirely. Today, with its groundbreaking product lineups designed with many different riders in mind, Can-Am has established itself as a powerhouse brand. Its all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) have had the fastest-growing market share in the category in North America since 2015. Earlier this year, Can-Am also made history by winning its sixth consecutive Dakar Rally. In the three-wheel industry, Can-Am is growing and becoming a key player with 20pp market share gains over the last few years in North America and retail sales that have more than doubled in the last four years. Building on its motorcycle legacy, Can-Am is now also changing the power dynamic with two new electric motorcycles, which will offer a thrilling riding experience to a whole new generation of riders as soon as 2024.

Can-Am has been around for half a century, which calls for celebration! To start, Can-Am unveiled a special collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon that pushes again the limits of what's possible to celebrate inclusivity, its heritage and the thrill of the ride. Together, both brands created three custom Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel vehicles along with three styles of Can-Am-inspired riding shoes.  Additionally, the next BRP Club in August will be a moment to remember as BRP will announce revolutionary new Can-Am product updates and models, staying true to its trailblazer nature. Last but not least, there will be activities and celebrations – both on social media and in person – with Can-Am fans and owners, including some of the championship riders from the early days of the brand alongside current owners and riders. BRP's employees will also enjoy some festivities throughout the summer, culminating in a celebration with BRP's global dealer network.

To learn more about Can-Am history and this important milestone, view this video which focuses on the legacy of the brand and puts a spotlight on the community surrounding the brand and visit this page. Over the years, Can-Am has conquered the mud, rode through the dust, and repaved the open road for all to ride. It's been a fun, exciting, crazy, and challenging ride. 50 years is a big milestone, and it's only the beginning!

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com @BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For media enquiries: Mélanie Montplaisir, Media Relations, media@brp.com     

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ja3qQntY26MLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105688/BRP_Inc__CAN_AM_MARKS_50_YEARS_OF_INNOVATION__REBELLION__AND_LEG.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105641/BRP_Inc__CAN_AM_MARKS_50_YEARS_OF_INNOVATION__REBELLION__AND_LEG.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/can-am-marks-50-years-of-innovation-rebellion-and-legendary-performance-301855392.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Sport Can Am being endurance racing americio Am
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza