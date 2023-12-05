Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
11:31
comunicato stampa

Expedia Group Secures New and Expanded Travel Partnerships in Europe

05 dicembre 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 7 minuti

Expedia Group unlocks traveller demand for new European partners and increases their visibility to high-value travellers

New partnerships announced today include Ryanair, Icelandair, Iberia Airlines and Deutsche Hospitality

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia Group announced today a series of new and expanded travel partnerships across Europe, encompassing B2B technology, advertising partnerships and supply distribution deals, connecting European partners to the company's extensive global traveller base and giving them access to Expedia Group's innovative technology and industry expertise. The deals further cement Expedia Group's presence in the continent and commitment to propel partners to easily capture the attention of high-value travellers from around the world.

Powering Travel with Unmatched Technology Solutions

Expedia Group powers companies of all sizes, from a multitude of industries to succeed in the complex universe of travel by providing innovative technology, supply and tools to power their own sites. Partners can choose from White Label Template, a turnkey, tailor-built solution that provides their travellers with an end-to-end travel experience on a site that is branded for the partner; or Rapid API, a scalable solution that empowers travel companies to build end-to-end booking experiences by leveraging Expedia Group's global lodging inventory. Additionally, Expedia Group continues to offer European travel advisors access to a wide breadth of travel inventory, rates, and availability through the Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP). Expedia Group's newest European technology powered partnerships announced today include:

Advertising Europe to a Growing Audience

Expedia Group Media Solutions is a leading travel media network, providing a targeted way for travel partners, Destination Marketing Organisations (DMOs) and brands to reach, engage, and convert millions of travellers worldwide through advertising solutions. With its vast network of travel brands and global reach, Expedia Group Media Solutions provides partners with proprietary data and dynamic advertising solutions to deliver impactful campaigns and measurable results.

Recent partnerships include:

1

Enhancing Reach and Boosting Conversion for Supply Partners  

Expedia Group is also announcing new supply partnerships, enabling European partners to capture more share of wallet and gain visibility to Expedia Group's global customer base. The company's strong footprint in the U.S. in particular means European partners can take advantage of a high-value demographic planning trips across the Atlantic. Company research shows that in the first half of 2023, American travellers spent more, booked earlier and stayed longer on their trips compared to European travellers.2

Expedia Live x UEFA Champions League site.

Expedia Group is also expanding its car rental offerings in Europe through a number of new partnerships:

"This wide range of new and expanded partnerships demonstrates the strength and resilience of travel demand in Europe, as well as our ability to power partners of all sizes. Our partners benefit from our expanded European footprint with new ways to connect to high spending global travellers, and access to our cutting-edge B2B technology solutions and our industry-leading advertising solutions," said Ariane Gorin, President, Expedia for Business, Expedia Group.

If you're interested in partnering with Expedia Group, please visit the Expedia Group partner site here.

About Expedia Group Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group's product and technical strategy and offerings; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. 

The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™. One Key™ is our comprehensive loyalty program that unifies Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo into one simple, flexible travel rewards experience. To enroll in One Key, download Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo mobile apps for free on iOS and Android devices.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia.

© 2023 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

1 Insights sourced from Expedia Group's proprietary first-party data and third-party research partners, comparing year-over-year performance during respective campaign periods

2Expedia Group data, all lines of business excluding cruise, H1 2023.   

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2292797/0_1828R_34479.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2292796/EXPEDIA__INC__LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expedia-group-secures-new-and-expanded-travel-partnerships-in-europe-302005585.html

in Evidenza