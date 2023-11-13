Festive winter fun in and around Hannover

HANNOVER, Germany, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christmas Market in Hannover's Old Town is especially popular. A picture-book atmosphere – Wishing Well Wood, the Finnish village with blazed salmon and Glögi, entertainers and a mammoth Christmas tree near Market Church – instantly gets visitors in the Christmas spirit.

This year, for the first time, Roncalli Dream Factory's creative team unveils a Christmas village atErnst-August-Platz square near Central Station – a mood-setting showpiece welcoming visitors to Hannover. It features many little decorated huts, an old-style giant wheel and splendid images projected onto the station's façade.

At Kröpcke, continuously rotating, is a huge walk-in Christmas pyramid - the world's tallest at 18 metres. Along the pedestrianized Lister Meile in Hannover's east is a cosy Christmas market with tasty treats and handicraft huts.

Communities in the Hannover region also offer many Christmas markets with charm and atmosphere.

Traditionally, Hannover's Christmas markets close on 22 December. However, the Central Station and Kröpcke markets, and those in the wider region, stay open for another few days of Christmas cheer. Visit www.hannover-living.de/weihnachtsmaerkte/.

Skating in the heart of the city:24 November sees the winter programme start at Raschplatz behind Hannover's central station. Northern Germany's largest synthetic and energy-neutral artificial ice rink, covering 440 m², makes for ice-skating and curling fun. Visit www.hannover-living.de/raschplatz-winter-open-air/.

Hannover Adventure Zoo's Christmas Garden promises a glittering, multi-faceted work of art with 30 colourful illuminations. Visit www.hannover-living.de/events/christmas-garden-hannover/.

Hannover Marketing & Tourismus GmbH offers packages (Erlebnispakete) for Christmas events. Visit www.hannover-living.de/winterhighlights-in-hannover/.

