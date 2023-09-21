Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:55
comunicato stampa

Flor de Caña and World's 50 Best Hotels grant "Eco Hotel Award" to Singita Lodges in Kruger National Park, South Africa

20 settembre 2023 | 18.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, a Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified premium rum brand, and The World's 50 Best Hotels have announced that this year's "Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award" was granted to Singita Lodges in South Africa, for its leadership in adopting sustainable practices.

Evaluated among hundreds of hotels around the globe, Singita Lodges received the "Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award" thanks to commitment to sustainability, its eco-friendly and waste reduction practices, the use of locally sourced supplies, good relations with its employees and its support to the community. 

Through this annual award, Flor de Caña and The World's 50 Best Hotels seek to recognize and reward the talented men and women behind the world's best hotels and their unwavering commitment to implementing sustainable practices in their everyday operations to offer guests a unique experience.

"Sustainability lies at the heart of Flor de Caña's values, which is why we take immense pride in collaborating with The World's 50 Best Hotels and the global hospitality industry to champion these exemplary principles. Together, we are dedicated to forging a more eco-friendly and sustainable future for everyone," expressed Mauricio Solórzano, Flor de Caña's Senior Ambassador.

During the ceremony, the hotels that made it to the list of the 2023 World's 50 Best Hotels were also announced.

Flor de Caña was chosen as the Official Rum of The World's 50 Best Hotels thanks to its historic commitment to sustainability, being the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit. The rum is produced in compliance with over 300 rigorous labor, social and environmental standards. In addition, the brand distills its rum with 100% renewable energy and has planted one million trees since 2005.

About Flor de Caña RumFlor de Caña is a sustainably crafted premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand is recognized as a global leader in sustainability, receiving distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Green Award" (Hong Kong). www.flordecana.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216320/Photo2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flor-de-cana-and-worlds-50-best-hotels-grant-eco-hotel-award-to-singita-lodges-in-kruger-national-park-south-africa-301933725.html

