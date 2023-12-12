Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:33
13:10 Mobilità, a Roma pista ciclabile Monte Mario diventa il palcoscenico del Creature Festival 2023

13:02 Grillo jr, torna in aula la presunta vittima dello stupro

12:53 Ascolti tv lunedì 11 dicembre, vince il Grande Fratello

12:33 Consulta, Augusto Barbera è il nuovo presidente

12:30 Mobilità, cresce la rete elettrica in Italia

12:28 Sciopero trasporti 15 dicembre, Salvini: "No a stop di 24 ore prima di Natale"

11:48 Beppe Grillo ricoverato in ospedale a Cecina

11:41 Covid Italia oggi e vaccino, Sud maglia nera

11:27 Automobilismo, aperte le iscrizioni al Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia 2024

11:26 Manovra 2024, opposizioni lasciano lavori Commissione Bilancio Senato

10:44 Governo, leader export olio in Usa: "Meloni credibile, con lei spinta a Made in Italy"

10:38 Carta Dedicata a te, arriva proroga: nuovi fondi per spesa e carburante per famiglie in difficoltà

comunicato stampa

International students visit China Eastern Airlines

12 dicembre 2023 | 12.39
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 30 overseas students joined an educational tour at R&D Center of China Eastern Airlines on Dec. 8, where they had an opportunity to get close to the aviation culture and feel its charm.

Hailing from 7 different countries including Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, the international students test-piloted an A350 flight simulator, learned service procedures alongside flight attendants, and strapped on VR goggles for an immersive virtual aircraft inspection.

Through this activity, the students not only gained knowledge about the structure and functions of airplanes, but also experienced the charm of aviation services.

They expressed their enthusiasm for the educational tour, stating that it provided them with a deeper understanding of the aviation industry and sparked their interest in pursuing a career in aviation.

During the activity, the students engaged in close exchanges and interactions, sharing their feelings and stories, which deepened their understanding of each other and brought them closer. They forged close friendships and gained valuable experiences.

After receiving commemorative gifts from staff of China Eastern Airlines, the students wrapped up this visit.

China Eastern Airlines has established direct connections to 86 international destinations, covering 31 countries and regions worldwide. With the support of the SkyTeam Alliance, China Eastern Airlines' route network extends to 1,050 destinations in 166 countries and regions, and it has established over 100 overseas offices.

Image Attachments Links:Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443736Caption: International students visit China Eastern Airlines.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298727/China_Eastern.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-students-visit-china-eastern-airlines-302012509.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza