Mercoledì 15 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:56
NEOM announces Epicon - its luxury coastal tourism destination on the Gulf of Aqaba

15 novembre 2023 | 15.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NEOM, the sustainable regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, today announced Epicon, its latest luxury coastal tourism destination, including a residential offering.

 

 

Located on the Gulf of Aqaba, Epicon aims to set a new standard of hospitality and architecture. Rising from NEOM's desert landscape like a glistening mirage, the property will feature two striking towers, one 225 meters tall and one reaching 275 meters. The towers will be home to an ultra-premium 41 key hotel and luxury residences that comprise of 14 suites and apartments. A short distance from the hotel is the Epicon resort, which blends tranquility with indulgence and features 120 rooms and 45 stunning residential beach villas.

Designed as a gateway to the future, Epicon provides an opportunity to escape the stresses of the everyday. Whether relaxing at the beach club, visiting the spa for bespoke wellness treatments, exploring the surrounding nature, participating in one of the many watersports on offer, or dining at destination restaurants for an unforgettable culinary experience, Epicon has been conceived to meet the full array of guest and resident needs. 

A highly attractive visitor destination and an optimum place to live and thrive, Epicon's guests and residents can expect a truly immersive and life-affirming experience. The luxurious residences and beach villas aim to deliver new levels of livability through cutting-edge innovations, world-class services and first-class experiences, positioning the resort as a benchmark for iconic living.

Guests and residents of Epicon will enjoy unrestricted access to world-class facilities, complemented by views of one of the most desirable shorelines in NEOM. Amenities include a state-of-the-art gym, library, workspaces, pools and lounges.

News of Epicon follows the recent announcement of Leyja, NEOM's sustainable tourism destination set within a magnificent natural valley. The extensive range of experiences and activities offered in Epicon and Leyja will strengthen and enrich the NEOM ecotourism offering, aligned with the broader objectives of the Kingdom.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

This material is distributed by Teneo Strategy LLC on behalf of NEOM Company. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277686/NEOM_Corporate_1.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277687/NEOM_Corporate_2.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277710/NEOM_Corporate_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neom-announces-epicon--its-luxury-coastal-tourism-destination-on-the-gulf-of-aqaba-301989211.html

