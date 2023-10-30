Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:11 Halloween con vento e piogge, ecco dove colpirà il vortice: le previsioni meteo

09:02 Benzina e diesel, prezzi oggi in Italia in netto calo

08:43 Messico, sale a 48 morti bilancio uragano Otis

08:23 Hamas, 50 leader uccisi da Israele: ecco chi sono

07:46 Terremoto tra Reggio Emilia e Modena, scossa di magnitudo 3.4

07:35 Israele, notte di attacchi su Gaza: uccisi decine di miliziani di Hamas

07:21 Maltempo Liguria, forti venti e pioggia intensa nel centro Levante

00:44 Israele, mini-attacchi nella Striscia di Gaza: ok Usa alla strategia

00:17 Fedez, appello al governo: "Taglio bonus psicologo è sputo in faccia alle famiglie" - Video

23:36 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen vince davanti a Hamilton e Leclerc

23:28 Fedez a Che tempo che fa: "Non mi aspettavo di rischiare la vita di nuovo"

23:13 Sanremo, Fabio Fazio candida Fedez e Fiorello: la risposta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ROYAL COMMISSION FOR ALULA REVEALS WINNING DESIGN FOR ALULA'S NEW AIRPORT TERMINAL

30 ottobre 2023 | 09.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has officially announced the winning design of the AlUla International Airport Terminal during the seventh annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, chosen from a competitive global bid. Serving as an extraordinary gateway to AlUla, an iconic archaeological and cultural destination in the Kingdom, the new terminal embodies a blend of modernity, culture, and nature.

The terminal, offering high-end amenities including a luxurious 5-star hotel, spa, and an extensive range of retail outlets, aims to redefine the standards of international airport experiences. Capturing the essence of AlUla from touchdown to take-off, the terminal is poised to be a cornerstone of every visitor's journey. The design promises that the infrastructure will seamlessly blend with AlUla's natural landscapes, ensuring harmony and coexistence.

Through new airport routes and a projected surge in annual passenger capacity from 400,000 to 6 million in its ultimate phase, the terminal is set to revolutionise AlUla's connectivity to the global stage, making it an easily accessible jewel for international travellers.

Beyond the realm of tourism, the project envisions a transformative impact on the community. By drawing more travellers to AlUla, the initiative is poised to channel increased revenue into the economy and open a plethora of job opportunities for its residents.

Originally conceived a decade ago to cater to domestic regional traffic, AlUla International Airport's capacities have been outstripped by AlUla's soaring success as a global destination. Such unprecedented demand necessitates immediate expansions and further investments, reiterating RCU's unwavering commitment to championing AlUla's growth and global appeal.

Noted for editors:

It is always AlUla / not Al-Ula

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU's long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area's natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme.

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260655/AlUla_Airport.jpgPhoto :  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260656/Expansion_of_AlUla_Airport.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/royal-commission-for-alula-reveals-winning-design-for-alulas-new-airport-terminal-301971183.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza extraordinary gateway to alula seventh annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh AlUla International Airport Terminal terminal embodies
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"
News to go
Iran, morta Armita Geravand: la 16enne aggredita perché senza velo
News to go
Israele, Netanyahu: "Guerra lunga, il bene vincerà"
News to go
Lampedusa, continuano gli sbarchi: 340 migranti arrivati nella notte
News to go
Imprese, assicurazione obbligatoria contro rischi da catastrofi naturali
News to go
Sesso e giovani, approccio sempre più precoce e comportamenti a rischio
News to go
Meteo rallenta gli acquisti invernali, chiesto spostamento saldi
News to go
Bologna, piazza chiusa per messa in sicurezza Torre Garisenda
News to go
Sbarco migranti Selinunte, almeno 5 morti
News to go
Casa, diminuiscono le compravendite
News to go
Israele: "Respingiamo richiesta cessate fuoco"
News to go
Ponte sullo Stretto, Salvini: "Si fa, in manovra copertura in 10 anni"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza