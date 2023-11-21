Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:15
comunicato stampa

Salinda Resort, Where Luxury Meets Nature In The Heart Of Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam

21 novembre 2023 | 12.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled on the sunset-kissed shores of the west coast of Phu Quoc, Salinda Resort stands as a beacon of soulful hospitality and charm. This boutique beach resort isn't just a destination; it's a captivating journey where luxury meets nature.

Salinda crafts an enchanting tapestry of modern comfort woven with the threads of authentic Vietnamese service. All 121 rooms, suites, and villas aren't merely spaces; they are reflections of contemporary elegance with a local touch that seamlessly bridges the gap between indoors and the breathtaking natural wonders. Each room is a canvas, adorned with unique wall art, celebrating Vietnam's masterful craftsmanship.

Salinda's mission goes beyond just offering a beach retreat: it extends to ensuring that nature gets its well-deserved holiday too. Salinda Family considers itself a fortunate recipient of nature's bounty and wishes to create a socially responsible eco-resort where guests can unwind, knowing that the team is doing its part to protect their home and contribute to local communities.

From the very inception, sustainability is embedded within the architecture of Salinda Resort with environmentally friendly construction materials, such as Accoya wood panels and thermoregulating stone walls, and the creation of multi-leveled gardens covering over 80% of the property. It is evident in daily operations with its own water bottling plant (preventing the use of 2.8 tons of plastic bottles annually), miniature composting site to create garden fertilizer and eco-conscious bath amenities. Additionally, the resort invites guests to forge a spiritual connection with the local communities and cherish Vietnamese culture through regular neighborhood clean-ups and volunteering at charity kitchens, self-guided walks through Madame Huyen's art gallery that features paintings of emerging Vietnamese artists and a library with donated books of previous resort residents.

Opting for a holistic approach, Salinda takes care of the guest's wellbeing at every turn. By substituting industrialized chlorine with the one from natural salts, the resort's salt-filtered pool offers a healthy swimming experience. Morning yoga and meditation take place in the mango garden, while every evening a wellness treat is placed on the bedside to prepare guests for a good night rest from locally sourced calming lotus heart tea to relaxing pillow scent.

For a true rejuvenation of both spirit and body this winter, immerse in this unique blend of luxury and sustainability that only Salinda Resort can offer.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282592/DJI_0273.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282593/SSVV_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/salinda-resort-where-luxury-meets-nature-in-the-heart-of-phu-quoc-island-vietnam-301994699.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
