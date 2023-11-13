Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:21 Xi Jinping 'l'americano', il ritorno a San Francisco del leader cinese

14:08 Gina Lollobrigida, factotum Piazzolla condannato a 3 anni

14:01 Critiche al film 'Ferrari', la star Adam Driver manda 'affanc...' il pubblico

13:59 Ricky Tognazzi: "A 'Ballando con le Stelle' ho perso... 10 chili"

13:50 Covid, antivirali e terapie: ecco le nuove linee guida sul trattamento del virus

13:45 Manovra 2024, Bonomi: "E' ragionevole, ma incompleta: manca strategia di crescita"

13:29 Calenda, forum all'Adnkronos: "Riforme? Male. Sciopero? È diritto ma sembra politico. Pd? Ostaggio del M5S"

12:43 Il granchio blu arriva alla Camera, showcooking e degustazione domani a Montecitorio

12:39 Università, Mattarella: "Alloggi studenti questione di primaria importanza"

12:25 Covid, con nuove varianti malattia meno grave: cosa dice l'Oms

12:11 Belen e l'anello di diamanti, si sposa?

12:04 Rimpasto di governo per Sunak, David Cameron torna come ministro degli Esteri

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The next chapter for the skies arrives as Riyadh Air unveils the second of its permanent dual-livery designs at Dubai Airshow

13 novembre 2023 | 12.37
LETTURA: 3 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The next chapter for the skies has arrived as Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's new world-class airline wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) set to take off in 2025, unveiled the second of its permanent dual-livery designs at the Dubai Airshow 2023.

The latest livery continues Riyadh Air's indigo theme with striking lines inspired by the twisting canopies of traditional Bedouin tents and elegant curves of Arabic calligraphy. The bold new look features a sweeping cockpit window design, with the indigo signature theme contrasted beautifully against a light unique iridescent fuselage that reflects purity and the future-focused vision of Saudi Arabia.

With a vision to shape the future of air travel, Riyadh Air unveiled its first livery at the Paris Airshow in June this year having previously received its IATA Airline Designator Code (RX) as well as signing a major deal for 90 GEnx engines to power its fleet following a significant order of up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners made in March.

The super-sophisticated second livery will see Riyadh Air aircraft adorned in a lavender and indigo paint featuring a feather-like design near the rear of the fuselage, and 'Riyadh Air' written in English and Arabic and the airline's trademark logo on the tail, engines, and aircraft underbelly. The second livery reflects Saudi Arabia's forward-thinking ambitions using iridescent color to add a modern twist to the innovative design, which along with intricate bold text, makes Riyadh Air instantly recognizable, whether on the ground or in the skies.

Launched in March 2023 by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Riyadh Air aims to become the world's most forward-thinking carrier embracing the best sustainability practices, elevating air travel and setting a new standard for reliability, comfort, and hospitality. As a catalyst for the National Transport and Logistics Strategy playing a key role in contributing to Saudi Arabia's wider economic diversification and jobs creation, toward realizing Vision 2030 goals, Riyadh Air is set to fly to more than 100 destinations, contribute to KSA non-oil GDP growth by USD 20 billion and directly and indirectly creating over 200,000 new jobs globally and locally.

Tony Douglas, CEO, Riyadh Air, said the second livery is another statement of intent from the new airline, "As the largest start-up in commercial aviation in decades we are delighted to unveil to the world Riyadh Air's second livery which will be unmistakable when it takes to the skies in 2025 as we become one of the first international carriers to have permanent dual-liveries on an active fleet."

"Following our initial launch in March we have had exceptional progress hitting a number of major milestones for the brand through an obsessive eye for detail, digital-native mindset and commitment to embracing the industry's sustainability best practices. We revealed our first livery reveal to global acclaim, announced fleet orders for our wide body aircraft and signed several ground-breaking new partnerships. This iconic second livery is the latest milestone for Riyadh Air as we shape and disrupt the future of air travel and aviation, with many more things to come," he added.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274812/Riyadh_Air_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274811/Riyadh_Air_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-next-chapter-for-the-skies-arrives-as-riyadh-air-unveils-the-second-of-its-permanent-dual-livery-designs-at-dubai-airshow-301985997.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza designs at Dubai Airshow at next chapter as
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Idf: catturati oltre 20 miliziani Hamas
News to go
Indi Gregory, Meloni: "Fatto il possibile ma non è bastato"
News to go
Salari, le donne guadagnano 8mila euro in meno
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Tasse, quasi la metà degli italiani non dichiara redditi
News to go
Tornano sole e caldo sull'Italia: le previsioni
News to go
Nassiriya 20 anni dopo, l'omaggio ai 19 italiani uccisi nella strage
News to go
Agricoltura 'verde', via libera agli aiuti di Stato: ecco per chi
News to go
Meloni agli italiani: "Volete decidere o continuare a guardare?"
News to go
Euro 2024, convocazioni in Nazionale: la lista di Spalletti
Israele-Gaza, ospedale al-Shifa senza elettricità: morti 2 neonati
News to go
Viterbo, esplosione in un centro per migranti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza