Venerdì 21 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:13
16:45 E' morta Francesca Gobbi, moglie di Francesco De Gregori

16:36 Rai: nessuna cancellazione per 'Che ci faccio qui'. Iannacone replica via social

16:21 Strage Samarate, uccise moglie e figlia a martellate: condannato all'ergastolo

16:11 Imprese, sette finaliste innovatrici al Premio GammaDonna

16:10 Messina Denaro, malore dopo la chemio

15:59 Nuovo patto sociale, la proposta di Magatti a 30 anni dall'accordo del '93 di Ciampi

15:58 Cinema, Licandro: "In presidio permanente a difesa autonomia Csc"

15:35 Enea sperimenta l'edificio smart, tagli a consumi e bollette

15:34 F1 Gp Budapest, Russell il più veloce in prime libere

15:22 Tony Bennett, è morto il re dei crooner: aveva 96 anni

15:11 Uomo colpito da fulmine a Verona

14:43 Patrick Zaki domani a Milano con volo di linea, poi a Bologna

comunicato stampa

TUMI AND HIGHSNOBIETY JOIN FORCES ON DISRUPTIVE CONTENT SERIES, BRINGING THE TUMI | McLAREN COLLECTION TO THREE FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX RACES ACROSS THREE CONTINENTS

21 luglio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Captured through the lens of Highsnobiety, this three-part series entitled 'The High Road' will chronicle a journey in McLaren's supercars through Britain, Singapore, and Las Vegas, and bring to life three unique stories with unexpected talent and eye-catching visuals. 

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI debuted The High Road, a content series created in partnership with Highsnobiety, which will highlight the brand's ongoing collaboration with elite motorsports team and luxury supercar maker McLaren. The three-part series will document a journey against the backdrop of three vastly different cultures and continents through video and still content, featuring the British, Singapore, and Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix races and showcasing TUMI | McLaren product. Each location will engage a cultural tastemaker to get behind the wheel of a GT supercar or McLaren Artura, the company's latest lightweight hybrid supercar, passing by unique landscapes and spotlighting local landmarks on their way to the races while engaging the community along the way. The High Road will also gain access to the McLaren F1 teams' garage and paddock area, giving viewers an exclusive look beyond the track.

Produced by Highsnobiety with video direction from Autre Fish, the docu-style videos will showcase the brand's technicality and craft with fresh, beautiful content. The series will highlight the ways global tastemakers bring pieces from the TUMI | McLaren 60th Anniversary and core collections along for the ride as they join TUMI on the journey.     

The series officially launched today closely following the British Grand Prix race week, with the second and third installments rolling out in line with the Singapore Grand Prix on October 18th and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 20th. At Silverstone, Melvin Israel, a fashion photographer, documented his individual journey through the UK with a custom, product-forward postcard book. In Singapore, talent will explore the city-state and enmesh the series in local culture leading up to the Grand Prix. In Vegas, talent will go on a scenic road trip that captures the diversity of the American Southwest and highlights the best of the Saturday night street race.

"This opportunity represents the ultimate partnership, leveraging the driving force of TUMI, Highsnobiety and McLaren, told through a fresh new lens. At TUMI, we're committed to innovation, excellence and perfecting individual journeys. The partnership with Highsnobiety brings a new, innovative approach to storytelling." said Jill Krizelman, SVP Global Marketing and E-Commerce, TUMI.

"We are proud to unveil our partnership with TUMI | McLaren, merging their commitment to cutting-edge design and craftsmanship with the apex of what's next to create a content series that values our mutual commitment to the travel and luxury automotive worlds," says Haein Dorin, US VP & General Manager at Highsnobiety. "The series taps Highsnobiety's always forward-looking cultural perspective to shine a spotlight on the TUMI | McLaren collection around the world."

TUMI and Highsnobiety additionally engage shoppers, supercar admirers, and fans alike through a call to action on social media and shoppable integrations in editorial on Highsnobiety.com. As a special moment in Vegas, TUMI will also take part in several brand activations throughout the Las Vegas market, inclusive of a brand takeover at the Harry Reid International Airport Baggage Terminal and a pop-up experience at Ceasar's Palace, which will host daily activities. 

Follow along on #TheHighRoad journey @TUMITravel @Highsnobiety @HighsnobietyDesign. Shop the TUMI | McLaren collection in TUMI stores worldwide, TUMI.com, and select department stores.

About TUMI Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.comTUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2023 Tumi, Inc.

About HighsnobietyHighsnobiety is a brand dedicated to a new generation of cultural pioneers. Our mission is to discover and champion the best our culture has to offer, connect people through our love of style, and amplify a community of emerging creators. Always ahead of the curve, Highsnobiety is dedicated to discovering what's next.

Founded in 2005 by CEO David Fischer, Highsnobiety is a global business headquartered in Berlin with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Paris,  Milan, and Tokyo. We are a digital media and cultural consultancy at the intersection of style, art, design and technology, providing a platform for the brands and people we are passionate about.

TUMI Media ContactsAlexandra GillisPR & Social Manager alexandra.gillis@tumi.comTUMI

Nicole Colasantoncolasanto@weareshadow.comSHADOW

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157624/Tumi_Inc_cover.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/214382/tumi_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tumi-and-highsnobiety-join-forces-on-disruptive-content-series-bringing-the-tumi--mclaren-collection-to-three-formula-1-grand-prix-races-across-three-continents-301881456.html

grand prix RACES through Britain grand prix Formula 1
in Evidenza