Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:27 Omicidio Primavalle, giudizio immediato per presunto killer di Michelle Causo

14:23 Israele-Gaza, Meloni vede Erdogan a Dubai: "Serve nuova pausa umanitaria"

14:17 Sgarbi: "Morgan mio leccapiedi? Non ne ha bisogno, vale immensamente più di Fedez"

14:04 Influenza 2023, aumentano i casi: mezzo milione di contagi in una settimana

14:03 Mare, Tagliavanti (Camera Commercio Roma): "Nel Mediterraneo deve tornare a regnare la pace"

14:01 Wsj: "007 Israele si preparano a uccidere leader di Hamas nel mondo"

14:00 Mare, Zaragkas (Grecia): "Italia e Grecia garantiscono pace nel Mediterraneo"

13:54 Mare, Vassallo (Malta): "Nostro contributo per la pace nel Mediterraneo"

13:54 Mare, Amara (Algeria): "Italia sarà hub per gas per tutta Europa"

13:53 Mare, Balla (Marocco): "Centralità Roma e Italia nel Mediterraneo è forte"

13:51 Mare, Della Gatta (Fincantieri): "Mezzi tecnologicamente avanzati per Marina Militare"

13:51 Che tempo che fa, gli ospiti di Fabio Fazio domenica 3 dicembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vale Base Metals Chief Executive Deshnee Naidoo to Step Down

01 dicembre 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vale Base Metals Limited (VBM) today announces that Deshnee Naidoo has elected to leave the company and will step down from her position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VBM effective March 31, 2024.

The Board has initiated the process to identify and appoint a new CEO, who will be based in Toronto, to succeed Deshnee in leading VBM through its ongoing transformation into a world-class metals business.

Mark Cutifani, Chairman of VBM, said: "We thank Deshnee for the tremendous commitment and dedication she has shown as CEO of Vale Base Metals. She was instrumental in guiding the company through the carve out of the business earlier this year, which has positioned the company for value-creating growth in the coming years. For our producing operations and development projects, business improvement continues to be the focus. I look forward to working with Deshnee until the end of March as we guide the business to the next stage of our journey."

VBM CEO, Deshnee Naidoo, added: "It has been a privilege to serve Vale since 2021 as CFO and most recently as CEO. Having led the successful carve out of VBM from Vale SA, now is the right time for me to hand over to a successor who will take the business on to the next phase of growth. I am proud of what we have achieved and grateful to have had the opportunity to work with incredible people across the business and around the world. I look forward to continuing my role until the end of March and supporting the Board with the succession process."

Eduardo Bartolomeo, CEO of Vale SA said: "Deshnee has been a valued member of the Vale executive team and I thank her for her leadership and friendship, working together to progress our journey to position VBM for the next phase of growth. Under Deshnee's leadership, VBM has made notable improvements in safety performance, culture, operational reliability, key project approvals and project execution."

Over the next decade, VBM maintains its plans to invest US$25-30bn in strategic mineral projects in Brazil, Canada and Indonesia, with the aim to nearly triple copper output to 900,000 tonnes a year and to almost double nickel production at the same time to 300,000 tonnes per year from 160,000 to 175,000 tonnes.

The Board will make an announcement regarding a successor as the process completes.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vale-base-metals-chief-executive-deshnee-naidoo-to-step-down-302003216.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Vale Base Metals Limited chief executive VBM base Metals
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news: tregua scaduta, ripresi combattimenti
News to go
Sciopero treni oggi 1 dicembre, ancora disagi
News to go
Freddo polare e neve sulle Alpi, dalla Russia il gelo sull'Italia: il meteo
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: a ottobre +27mila occupati
News to go
Draghi: "Modello sviluppo europeo si è dissolto, l'Ue deve diventare Stato"
News to go
Antitrust ferma trasferimento clienti da Intesa Sanpaolo a Isybank
News to go
Si apre a Dubai la Cop28
News to go
Europa e Conference League, le partite di stasera
News to go
Meloni: "Siamo un modello nel mondo di lotta alla mafia"
News to go
Nuovi sbarchi di migranti a Lampedusa
Sciopero treni, stop di 8 ore
News to go
Ucraina, nuovo attacco russo nella notte


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza