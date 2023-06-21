Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
comunicato stampa

Vans Announces New Pinnacle Category: OTW by Vans

21 giugno 2023 | 07.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vans unveils its new pinnacle category, OTW by Vans: a new platform where the brand's most elevated product expressions and brand experiences come together with the innovators of art, design, style, skate culture and entertainment.

OTW by Vans is a new vision for the most pinnacle expression of Vans, conceived under the direction of Ian Ginoza, Vice President, Creative Direction for Pinnacle. A platform for pushing boundaries and challenging conventions, OTW by Vans channels its skateboarding origins to drive a distinct and unique point of view.

"We are rooting the next chapter of Vans in the attitude and mindset of the brand's true self, defined and shaped by the community of original disruptors. Skateboarding embraced us many years ago from the fringe to drive culture forward," says Ginoza.

"Every step forward will be embedded in that original spirit of defiance and exploration as the pioneers and trailblazers of skateboarding did many years ago and that skateboarders continue to do today. OTW by Vans is a reorientation back to who we truly are... back to 'Off The Wall'."

The Vault by Vans product chapter will conclude by the end of 2023, making way for the launch of OTW by Vans in early 2024 with its own distinctive e-commerce experience and availability at a curated selection of wholesale partners globally.

Pinnacle apparel and footwear will be presented in two distinct lines under OTW by Vans: OTW, a designated space for product exploration with collaborators to push the edges of design expression, and Premium Standard, an elevated premium collection of classics from our beloved range of iconic silhouettes.

Both categories are overseen by the OTW by Vans team appointed by Ginoza, including Dylan Petrenka, Design Director, Footwear, and Lanie Alabanza-Barcena, Design Director, Apparel & Accessories, driving the evolution of Vans' 50 plus year legacy into the future.

OTW by Vans will welcome new collaborators, leading with S.R. STUDIO LA. CA. by Sterling Ruby, whose debut release will launch in early 2024.

"It is a personal collaboration; it is the first SR. STUDIO. LA. CA. collaboration. Vans feels right to us, it defines a certain West Coast history," says Ruby. "The company started in 1966 and has run in tandem to so many skaters, bands, and movements that have been influential to me, my art, and how my studio runs as a whole."

In the leadup to the category's launch at retail, OTW by Vans will activate at high-visibility global moments, including a live skate exhibition designed in partnership with PLAYLAB, INC. and California Skateparks at Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 this week.

For more information, follow@OTWbyVans on Instagram.

ImagerySterling Ruby and Ian Ginoza PortraitPhoto Credit: Image Courtesy of OTW by Vans / Sandy Kim

OTW by Vans CampaignPhoto Credit: Image Courtesy of OTW by Vans / Liam MacRae

About VansVans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in more than 100 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has more than 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand supports the journey of creative exploration and self-discovery across action sports, music, art and design, delivering progressive platforms such as Vans Pipe Masters and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66

Press Inquiries vans@dlx.co

 

 

 

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104582/OTW_logo_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104583/OTW_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104584/OTW_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104585/OTW_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106801/VANS5.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106803/VANS4.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vans-announces-new-pinnacle-category-otw-by-vans-301855997.html

