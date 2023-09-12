Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Settembre 2023
comunicato stampa

VAPORESSO Achieves Milestone with MoIAT Certification for 11 Vaping Products in the UAE

12 settembre 2023 | 03.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, the leading brand in the vaping industry, has proudly announced its achievement as the first registered e-cigarette brand licensed by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to sell in the country. After nearly a year of strategic planning and application, VAPORESSO has successfully received MoIAT certification for over 10 models of its products including the LUXE XR, XROS 3 MINI, XROS 2, XROS 3, XROS MINI, XROS NANO, ZERO S, LUXE X, LUXE QS, OSMALL 2, and GEN PT 60.

"As the first open-system vaping device brand licensed by the MoIAT, we will continue our commitment to providing market-leading vaping products with unmatched quality and functionality," said Jimmy Hu, Vice President of VAPORESSO.

The first batch of MoIAT-certified products with compliant packaging has now arrived in the UAE and gone through taxation. This allows distributors, retailers, and consumers to legally sell, stock, and buy VAPORESSO products with assured quality. Meanwhile, all future VAPORESSO products will undergo MoIAT registration, ensuring quality and innovation for partners and consumers.

The UAE government has enforced strict regulations to govern all nicotine-containing components used in e-cigarettes, refill packages, e-liquids, and tobacco products sold in the country. The regulations demand that manufacturers and companies of vaping devices must meet Emirates Authority for Standardization & Metrology (ESMA) standards, which set out strict quality and safety requirements for e-cigarettes and related products before placing them on the market.

VAPORESSO has a proven track record of developing some of the best vaping devices. The authorization by the MoIAT marks a significant step forward in VAPORESSO's effort to further expand its presence in the Middle East.

VAPORESSO has established itself as a trusted provider of innovative, stylish, and reliable vaping products, earning the trust and loyalty of both channel partners and consumers alike. This commitment to excellence has been the cornerstone of its success in the vaping industry, and it remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and design.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206556/MOIAT.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/4265110/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-achieves-milestone-with-moiat-certification-for-11-vaping-products-in-the-uae-301923962.html

