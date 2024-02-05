Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Volt Active Data Now Supports 64-Bit ARM Processors

05 febbraio 2024 | 14.08
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Active Data (Volt), the only real-time decisioning platform designed to support the latency, scale, consistency, and cloud/edge processing demands of modern enterprise applications, today announced support for 64-bit ARM processors.

"This is great news because it means any AWS-centric company can continue to rely on Volt to significantly reduce their operating costs," Volt CEO David Flower said.

ARM processor-based systems have proven to be at least 40% more performant. ARM support means that the same Volt application can run without modification on everything from a Raspberry Pi to AWS's most powerful Graviton server, while still offering dramatically lower operating costs than other systems. In addition, On ARM, the Volt Active Data Platform has the exact same enterprise functionality as its x86 version.

64-Bit ARM support is the latest enhancement demonstrating Volt's "no compromise" commitment to customers looking to harness the business advantages of real-time data processing to generate revenue, mitigate risk, and reduce operation costs.

About Volt Active Data

The Volt Active Data Platform enables companies to unlock the full value of their data and applications by making it possible to have scale without compromising on speed, accuracy, or consistency. Based on a simplified stack and an ingest-to-action layer that can perform sub 10-millisecond decisioning, Volt's unique, no-compromises foundation gives enterprises the ability to maximize the ROI of their 5G, IoT, AI/ML, and other investments, ensure "five 9's" uptime, prevent fraud and intrusion, deliver hyper-personalized customer engagement, and save on operational costs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805076/Volt_Active_Data_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volt-active-data-now-supports-64-bit-arm-processors-302052320.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza decisioning platform designed edge processing demands tempo reale real time
Vedi anche
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"
News to go
Lugansk, sale a 28 numero vittime bombardamento panificio
News to go
Bonus mamme, la circolare Inps
News to go
Domenica al museo domani 4 febbraio
News to go
Crosetto: "All'Italia comando tattico missione Ue Aspides in Mar Rosso"
News to go
Risposta Usa ad attacco in Giordania, raid in Iraq e Siria
News to go
Carburanti, nuovi rincari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza