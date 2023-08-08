Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:48 Russia, Putin firma stop ad accordi fiscali con 38 Paesi fra cui l'Italia

15:30 Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II vandalizzata a Milano, Sgarbi: "Hanno perso occasione per buttarsi giù"

15:15 Matteo Messina Denaro "in condizioni di salute disperate"

15:10 New York, squalo attacca a Rockaway beach: grave una donna

15:06 Calciomercato Inter, il Tottenham apre al prestito per Tanganga

15:01 Tassa su extraprofitti banche, Cgil: "Governo non si fermi, estenda ad altri settori"

14:57 Strage Bologna, Schlein: "De Angelis? Meloni tace, chiesta chiarezza"

14:26 Concerto Travis Scott, tenta di eludere controlli e cade da 4 metri: grave 14enne

13:39 Travis Scott in concerto al Circo Massimo, 60 intossicati con spray al peperoncino

13:29 esclusivo Gli 80 anni di Gianni Rivera, quando all'Adnkronos diceva: "Credo che il calcio mi abbia scelto" - Video

13:28 Alimentazione, dieta veggy per 4 mln italiani, report Altroconsumo scioglie dubbi

13:14 PayPal lancia la sua stablecoin ed entra nel mondo delle criptovalute: come funziona

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Wacker Neuson Group Selects Syncron as Strategic Partner for Aftermarket Pricing

08 agosto 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

A leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment implements Syncron Price to automate pricing and leverage extensive reporting capabilities.

MUNICH, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Syncron announced that the Wacker Neuson Group, a manufacturer of construction equipment and compact machines, has selected Syncron Price to automate pricing for new spare parts and price changes and to interface with ERP technologies.

"Our biggest challenge was switching from manual to automated pricing," said Jan Mollerus, head of aftermarket operations, Wacker Neuson Group. "Around 7,000 new spare parts and 210,000 price changes are processed manually each year. With Syncron, we have the right partner who supports us in our market-oriented pricing with a high degree of automation and innovative solutions. The very competitive spare parts market environment leads us to react faster to market trends and offer our dealer partners and end customers an even more market-driven spare parts pricing model."

Syncron Price is an intelligent parts pricing platform that transforms pricing strategies with a fit-for-purpose solution. With Syncron, organizations like the Wacker Neuson Group can better analyze and respond to changing market conditions.

The price optimization software utilizes both historical and current data to inform its pricing choices and effectively categorizes parts as they integrate into the supply chain. This user-friendly, adaptable solution includes an array of built-in features, empowering users to visualize parts pricing data through customizable dashboards and generate on-the-fly reports. By pinpointing favorable pricing prospects, Syncron Price facilitates enhanced profitability throughout the entire supply chain.

"With Syncron's vast experience in aftermarket pricing, we're confident that the Wacker Neuson Group will not only be able to automate their current manual pricing processes, but they will quickly begin to realize the positive impact of this solution across their service organization," said Kimberly Long, director of global value engineering, Syncron.

To learn more about Syncron Price, visit https://www.syncron.com/price

About SyncronSyncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

About Wacker Neuson GroupThe Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 6,300 people worldwide. In fiscal 2022, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 2.25 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Group.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832423/Syncron_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wacker-neuson-group-selects-syncron-as-strategic-partner-for-aftermarket-pricing-301894970.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Wacker Neuson Group as Strategic partner extensive reporting capabilities Group
Vedi anche
Bonus mobili 2023, detrazione Irpef per spesa massima di 8mila euro: a chi spetta
New to go
Anarchici, 9 arresti per associazione con finalità di terrorismo
News to go
Ucraina, missili su Pokrovsk: bilancio morti sale a 8
News to go
Milano, imbrattata Galleria Vittorio Emanuele
News to go
Licenze taxi e prelievo su extraprofitti banche, le misure approvate in Cdm
News to go
Farmaci, nel 2022 spesa cresciuta del 6%
News to go
Nel mondo quasi 5 miliardi di persone sono attive sui social
News to go
Trasporti, riattivato tavolo tecnico per intermodalità nello Stretto
Pnrr, presentata proposta modifica a commissione Ue
News to go
Meteo oggi, le previsioni
News to go
Conference League, il calendario
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Arera proroga sospensione bollette
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza