Wingderm® "Dual Innovation, Infinite Possibilities" Global Distributor conference was successfully held at IMCAS

05 febbraio 2024 | 10.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMCAS World Congress 2024 was held in Paris, France from February 1st to 3rd. On the first day, Wingderm® successfully held the "Dual Innovation, Infinite Possibilities" new device release conference for its signed distributors worldwide, along with Renuva® upgrade presentation and clinical application sharing session, which was a complete success.

Will Wong, CEO of Wingderm® introduced Lasermach 2, the new generation of laser hair removal solution, which is comprehensively upgraded from hardware unit, clinical application and intelligence, making it more efficient, more comfortable and more intelligent. Lasermach 2 is expected to be a highly competitive hair removal device in the next few years.

Renuva® has won the favor of many partners since its launch. Carol Ren, Vice President of Wingderm®, pointed out that Renuva® has been upgraded in various aspects such as the improved Rolling Tips adopt magnetic sensing technology, and the new GrowTip specifically for the application in hair growth. Through these improvements, Renuva® will further enhance the operation convenience and meet the individual needs of beauty seekers.

As keynote speakers, Dr. Matthieu SERGENT FERRERI from France shared the clinical applications of Renuva® in improvement of skin conditions such as fine lines, hair loss, pigmentation, scars, and photoaging, Dr. Martyn King from the United Kingdom presented a holistic approach of combining Renuva® with other aesthetic improvement like Botulinum toxin, PDO threads, and Hyaluronic acid filler.

Carol Ren presented Certificates of Appreciation to the two guest speakers, expressing recognition and gratitude for their significant contributions to the clinical applications of Renuva®. While Will Wong presented the Certificates of Partnership to the outstanding distributors, which are not only the recognition of their outstanding performance, but also expectation and commitment to future cooperation.

During the 3-day exhibition, Wingderm® showcased a lot of devices, with Lasermach 2 and the upgraded Renuva® garnering significant interest. In the near future, they will be officially released. Please stay tuned for more updated information.

About Wingderm®

Wingderm® since its establishment in 2016, with the aim of "Aesthetics & Technology, Easy to Achieve", provides leading and reliable intelligent photoelectric medical aesthetic devices, which have been exported to more than 80 countries, with over 10,000 units installed, recognized for safety and effectiveness by experts and beauty seekers.

For more information visit: https://www.wingderm.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333972/Global_Parters.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wingderm-dual-innovation-infinite-possibilities-global-distributor-conference-was-successfully-held-at-imcas-302053131.html

