Venerdì 02 Febbraio 2024
Wingderm® Launches Lasermach2, Revolutionizing Hair Removal Solution, at IMCAS World Congress 2024 in Paris

02 febbraio 2024 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the morning of February 1st, Wingderm® announced the launch of Lasermach2 at IMCAS World Congress 2024 in Paris, which represents another revolutionizing breakthrough by Wingderm® in medical aesthetics industry.

Wingderm® founder and CEO, Will Wang, as the keynote speaker at the press conference, introduced Lasermach 2 to everyone. Lasermach 2 is a more efficient, comfortable, and intelligent solution for hair removal, it features 808nm and a combination of 755nm, 808nm and 1064nm wavelengths, providing laser hair removal treatments for for I-VI skin tones and almost all hair types. A 4cm² large spot size can treat efficiently, whole-body hair removal takes approximately 16 minutes in theory. The lightweight dual handpieces allow for quick switching, without the need to plug or unplug, facilitating a more convenient operation. The upgraded cooling system improves the comfort of treatment, leading to higher acceptance.

Additionally, Lasermach 2 is equipped with intelligent system, Wingcloud® helps the clinic owners to manage intelligently and improve customer service. Detailed treatment data can be accessed by both operators and patients, ensuring continuous treatment, increasing patients' trust in operations.

"Over the years, the clinical results and financial benefits of Lasermach have been proven in the market. Wingderm® is dedicated to technological innovation and quality assurance, aiming to ensure practitioners and beauty seekers an excellent hair removal experience. Lasermach 2 has innovated and upgraded in many aspects, such as overall performance, clinical experience and technology application, showing better performance than the previous generation. I think Lasermach 2 will be a highly competitive laser hair removal device in the market for the next several years. " Said Will Wong.

On February 1-3, Wingderm® booth (H141) will showcase a range of devices, including Lasermach 2, Mesoskin and Renuva®. We warmly welcome you to visit us.

About Wingderm®

Wingderm® since its establishment in 2016, with the aim of "Aesthetics & Technology, Easy to Achieve", provides leading and reliable intelligent photoelectric medical aesthetic devices, which have been exported to more than 80 countries, with over 10,000 units installed, recognized for safety and effectiveness by experts and beauty seekers. For more information visit: https://www.wingderm.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wingderm-launches-lasermach2-revolutionizing-hair-removal-solution-at-imcas-world-congress-2024-in-paris-302051844.html

