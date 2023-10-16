Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:25 Manovra, Mantovani (Manageritalia): "Penalizza le pensioni di chi ha sempre pagato tasse"

18:23 Arianna Fontana: "Non parto per Cdm short track a Montreal". Gios: "Dispiaciuto, è sua scelta"

18:02 Ex terrorista in piazza per Palestina: "Israele fa guerra, non pretenda la pace"

17:39 Manovra 2024, Ssn: residenti extra Ue dovranno versare 2mila euro

17:37 Covid e influenza, vaccinazione a singhiozzo: Regioni in ordine sparso

17:30 Israele, Alessandro Haber: "Io, di padre ebreo, devastato dalla guerra ma non tifo"

17:27 Bomba d'acqua su Ostia, "mai vista tanta acqua" - Video

17:19 Israele, Biden prepara visita. Zelensky 'invitato' ad aspettare

17:12 Chiara e il cancro al seno: "Affetti centrali per affrontare malattia"

16:59 Ostia, Pontile diventa lago dopo bomba d'acqua - Video

16:57 Ornella Muti: "Dopo il primo film volevo ritirarmi. Amadeus? Bravo direttore artistico ma a Sanremo non mi ha aiutata"

16:56 Zaki domani all'Hiroshima Mon Amour di Torino: "Non ospite, è casa sua"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Żabka is already 25 years old. On this anniversary, three unique stores will appear in the chain's portfolio.

16 ottobre 2023 | 16.54
LETTURA: 3 minuti

POZNAŃ, Poland, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 25 years ago, seven experimental stores under Żabka brand opened in Poznań and Swarzędz. They were intended as a convenient alternative to the increasingly common large-format chains. A quarter of a century later, Żabka is one of the most dynamically developing retail chains in Europe, focusing on new technologies, socially committed, and acting with the environment in mind.

Today, Żabka brand is recognized by 93% of consumers, and the chain's nearly 10,000 outlets have become a permanent fixture of the landscape. Currently, Żabka is not just a store, but a mini-trade and service center - including the largest chain of cafes, ATMs, postal points or lottery ticket outlets. It is reaching out to new places and creating new store formats, paying great attention to innovate with each one. Żabka invests in modern logistics - in the year of its 25th anniversary, it opened one of the most modern logistics centers in Europe – fully automated logistics center in Radzymin near Warsaw. Żabka also supports Polish entrepreneurship - currently more than 8,600 franchisees cooperate with the chain. Together with them, it provides more close to 60 000 jobs. The chain also helps to develop the service sector, supports Polish suppliers and startups, is a responsible employer, an incubator of modern solutions and innovative products.

1998 – the first Żabka

The first Żabka store with the characteristically drawn frog on a yellow background in its logo was opened in Swarzędz near Poznań. It was a time when more super- and hypermarket chains were entering the Polish market. The market lacked small, local stores. This gap was to be filled by a new Polish chain.

TOP10 in Poland

In 2010, Żabka already had more than 2,350 outlets and became the largest convenience chain in Central and Eastern Europe, at the same time making it to the TOP10 largest retail chains in Poland. Two years later, the Żabka Café food zone appeared in stores, along with the later king and queen of hot snacks - the hot dog and the takeaway coffee.

2015 – the great little store

Żabka already operated around 4,500 outlets and began a transformation of the format - the layout of the stores changed, innovative equipment appeared, followed by a new range of products, convenient services and a new smiling logo. At the time, it also launched the "great little store" campaign, which talked about conventional everyday life in an unconventional way, and stole the hearts of Polish customers.

Establishment of Żabka Group

In 2021, Żabka Group was established, and with the addition of Maczfit, dietly, Żabka Jush and Delio, the chain dynamically entered various digital areas. The same year also saw the launch of the first Żabka Nano, and expansion accelerated, with Żabka investing in unique solutions and opening an average of more than 1,000 stores a year.

Free your time

Research shows that lack of free time is a barrier for consumers to pursue their passions, and a source of stress. In response, in 2022, Żabka launched a new campaign that tells how, through its proximity, tailored products and convenient shopping process, it helps customers cope with this challenge; it shows how, by accompanying customers at every moment of the day, it simplifies their lives, freeing up time.

2023  – our 25th anniversary

Żabka is reaching out to new places and creating innovative formats. On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, three new unique stores will appear in its portfolio: store no. 10,000 in Stary Browar shopping center in Poznań, featuring an innovative solution - Robbie the Robot, which will prepare hot dogs for customers; a hybrid store in Warsaw, combining a traditional outlet with an autonomous Żabka Nano; and Żabka Drive in Piaseczno, where drivers can do quick shopping without leaving their cars.  

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248251/abka_Drive_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abka-is-already-25-years-old-on-this-anniversary-three-unique-stores-will-appear-in-the-chains-portfolio-301957643.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza retail chains in Europe abka brand opened brand griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Caivano, Cdm delibera scioglimento Comune
News to go
Ue aumenta di 50 milioni gli aiuti per Gaza
News to go
Fao: "Sprecare meno acqua in ogni attività"
News to go
Manovra, Meloni: "Cento euro di più in busta paga redditi medio-bassi"
News to go
Monte Bianco, Bonomi: "Un po' di programmazione non guasterebbe"
News to go
Elezioni Polonia, Ue non commenta
News to go
Caltagirone, preside arrestato per violenza sessuale
News to go
Israele-Hamas, nuovi radi a Gaza: ultime news
News to go
Israele, nuovo appello del Papa per la pace
Manovra, domani il via libera in Cdm
News to go
Polonia, si vota per le politiche: è sfida Tusk-Morawiecki
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza