Giovedì 01 Febbraio 2024
Zendure Launches Hub 2000: Pioneering the Future of Solar Energy Management

01 febbraio 2024 | 09.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a renowned provider of innovative energy solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Hub 2000. This groundbreaking product is set to redefine solar power management for homeowners in Germany, particularly those with gardens or large balconies and substantial photovoltaic (PV) panel and storage needs.

Urban Green Energy Evolution in Rooftop and Balcony Solar

Zendure's Hub 2000 is a 1,800W dual MPPT system that fulfills the regulations announced in Germany and enables the solar module capacity to be expanded to up to 2,400W, while seamlessly integrating into the Zendure balcony photovoltaic ecosystem, providing an effective and easy-to-manage expansion solution.

Advanced Solar Energy Storage Solution for Plug-In Solar

Designed for extensive photovoltaic installations, Zendure's Hub 2000 boosts power generation efficiency and economic advantages. It can handle solar panels up to 2340W and offers rapid charging capabilities. This device allows for efficient management of solar inputs, enabling either battery charging or direct household use, controllable via an app. It creates a renewable energy harness with Zendure's SolarFlow, a compatible system for various microinverters and panels. Pairing with AB1000(960Wh) and AB2000(1,920Wh) LFP batteries extends its capacity range, offering versatile electricity options from 960Wh to 7,680Wh, enhancing its functionality.

Hub 2000 Key Features:

Zendure's Hub 2000, showcasing the brand's dedication to sustainability and innovation, caters to a diverse audience with its adaptability and compatibility with various large-scale photovoltaic panels, offering a versatile renewable energy solution.

Pricing and AvailabilityThe Hub 2000 will be available at €499 starting February 1st, through Zendure's official channels.

About ZendureFounded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

For media enquiries, please contact: Chris Qiu, chris.qiu@zendure. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2330018/Zendure.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284377/image_5017297_45325556_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-launches-hub-2000-pioneering-the-future-of-solar-energy-management-302048123.html

