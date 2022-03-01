Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:47 Guerra in Ucraina, Meloni: "Rifugiato chi scappa da guerra, no altri"

19:39 Catricalà, Garofoli: "Ricordiamo un uomo che ha dato tanto per il Paese"

19:34 Catricalà, Frattini: "Ricordiamo grande uomo e studioso"

19:29 Giusti (Link Campus University): "Catricalà uomo delle istituzioni che ha reso grande il nostro ateneo'

19:27 Covid oggi Sicilia, 4.762 nuovi contagi: bollettino 1 marzo

19:10 Un anno fa scomparsa del giurista Antonio Catricalà, Link Campus University lo ricorda con un premio

19:05 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, su Telegram istruzioni a stranieri per arruolarsi

18:59 Guerra in Ucraina, stop delegazioni russe a Festival Cannes

18:41 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le parole di Draghi: cosa ha detto oggi

18:38 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky a Biden: "Non è film, faccia discorso utile"

18:32 Onorato, domani incontro con commissari di Tirrenia

18:24 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, attacco a Kiev: missili contro torre tv - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Immediate aid for children in Ukraine: THOMAS SABO makes call for donations together with 'Stiftung RTL - Wir helfen Kindern e. V.'

01 marzo 2022 | 19.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THOMAS SABO and its long-standing charity partner "Stiftung RTL – Wir helfen Kindern e. V." are making a call for donations for children in need in Ukraine. This is being kickstarted by company founder Thomas Sabo with a personal donation of EUR 250,000 and an open letter to the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko:

Dear Mr Vitali Klitschko,

Seeing you recently in the news surrounding the deplorable war in Ukraine, I would like tell you personally how happy I am to have been able to shake the hand of one of the bravest men of our time at an event. I wish you, your brother, your unbelievably courageous president and the Ukrainian people all the strength in the world!

Together with our long-standing partner RTL-Spendenmarathon, which is already working closely with your management, we have started a donation campaign to support the cause. My family and my company are kickstarting this campaign with a donation of EUR 250,000.

Yours sincerely,Thomas SaboFounder

And now to everyone else reading this message: Join the campaign and donate. Every euro counts! THANK YOU!

The donations will be sent in full to "Stiftung RTL – Wir helfen Kindern e. V.," which will distribute the money to its partners working in Ukraine such as UNICEF, SOS Children's Villages, the German medical aid organisation action medeor, Caritas International, UNO Refugee Aid or Malteser Hilfsdienst.

Donations can be made as follows:

ONLINE at www.rtlwirhelfenkinder.de

TRANSFERPayee: Stiftung RTL Reference: UKRAINEAccount: DE55 370 605 905 605 605 605 Bank: Sparda-Bank West e.G. BIC: GENODED1SPK

About the THOMAS SABO Foundation

The THOMAS SABO Foundation was recognised as a legal foundation on 16 December 2013 with an official certificate of recognition from the Government of Middle Franconia. The foundation is authorised to issue donation receipts for legitimate donations. Bank details: Commerzbank AG, IBAN: DE57 7604 0061 0540 9222 00, BIC: COBADEFFXXX.

"RTL – Wir helfen Kindern:" More than EUR 207 million since 1996

Since 1996, RTL has been committed to helping children in need in Germany and around the world. All costs for staff, production and administration incurred by "Stiftung RTL – Wir helfen Kindern e.V." are predominantly covered by RTL Deutschland. Every year, the foundation is reviewed by the German Central Institute for Social Issues (DZI) and receives the coveted DZI donation seal each year anew. In recent years, it has collected more than EUR 207 million.

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com).

Press contact: THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG Andreas FreitagHead of PR & Communications Tel.: +49 - (0)9123 - 9715 0 Mail: press@thomassabo.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN78055 en US Altro Politica_E_PA Altro Politica_E_PA Altro for donations makes call call opzione di acquisto
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, intervento di Zelensky al Parlamento Ue
News to go
Nuovo Consiglio superiore di sanità, Speranza firma decreto
News to go
Droga, 20 misure cautelari a Trapani
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky a Ue: "Siamo come voi" - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky a Ue: "Abbiamo scelto Europa" - Video
Guerra Ucraina, Russia assedia Kharkiv: enorme esplosione in centro - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, da Abruzzo partono aiuti Croce Rossa - Video
News to go
Green pass falsi a 300 euro, tra i 25 indagati anche minori
News to go
Lavoro, Inail: aumentate morti in industria, servizi e agricoltura
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, al fianco delle comunità tennisti Medvedev e Svitolina
News to go
Agricoltura Italia, siccità calamità più rilevante
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza