Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:23 Open Arms, tensione al processo di Salvini: sospesa udienza

12:16 Frecce Tricolori Genova 2022 il 15 maggio: a che ora, dove vederle

12:11 Covid Nordcorea, Bassetti: "Si rischia una catastrofe simile al 2020"

12:10 Ucraina-Russia, Scholz annuncia nuovi colloqui con Putin

12:05 Nato, Svezia: "Pronti ad affrontare qualsiasi reazione Russia"

12:04 Russia, Lavrov: "Usa arroganti e maleducati contro Mosca e Pechino"

11:35 Meloni: "Elisabetta Franchi? Dice cosa che tanti pensano"

11:33 Maneskin, esce il nuovo singolo 'Supermodel'

11:30 Juve, scintille Allegri-Nedved: tifo bianconero si spacca

11:27 In Germania addestramento soldati Ucraina su sistemi artiglieria

11:23 Ucraina, Zelensky a Stanford? Mc Faul: "Abbiamo scommesso su Kiev dal 2005"

10:38 Ucraina, Kiev: "26.900 soldati Russia uccisi da inizio guerra"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Impact Minds: Standing Together, the Latimpacto event that focuses on promoting more social and environmental investment in Latin America

13 maggio 2022 | 06.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Minds: Standing Together included the participation of actors such as Larry Sacks, Mission Director at USAID Colombia; Juan Carlos Mora, president of Bancolombia; and Sandra Breka, CEO of Bosch Foundation. Drawing from their leadership roles, they inspired more than 350 participants from 25 countries representing Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, including organizations such as impact funds, foundations, family offices, corporations, among others.

"This conference is the first of its type in Latin America. It was designed for these investors to connect with the reality of our cities and make progress in the creation of new partnerships. Latimpacto promotes more knowledge and connections in order to obtain better results by being more rigorous when investing, managing, measuring, and providing non-financial support," says Carolina Suárez, CEO of Latimpacto.

During the 3 and a half days of the event, participants visited more than 10 social and environmental projects. During the conferences, we delved into the factors that make Latin America fertile ground for impact investment: 11 sharing collectives on migration, gender, climate action, early childhood, and social-impact measurement; 7 workshops on impact investment and blended finance; 1 demo live with 11 presentations on education, ecosystem-development, and rural-development initiatives; and the launch of the report on climate and conservation.

Sandra Breka, CEO of Bosch Foundation, states that "in Europe there is not much knowledge about Latin America, and therefore, there is not a correct level of commitment. It is important to have a community of support in Latin America that gives us the right knowledge."

The newly established connections are expected to bear fruit in the next few months, supported by the Latimpacto team, operating in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia..

Go to www.latimpacto.org to find out more.

About LatimpactoOrganization that maximizes the impact of investments and initiatives in Latin America by means of collaboration between actors and financial instruments. Latimpacto leverages the knowledge of its sister networks with more than 17 years of experience and close to 1300 members investing in Europe (EVPA), Asia (AVPN), and Africa (AVPA).

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as impact funds Standing Together included environmental investment as
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, primo processo per crimini di guerra
News to go
Parcheggio, quanto tempo perdono gli italiani
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza senza requisiti, 140 denunce
News to go
Covid in Italia, i numeri Oms
News to go
Londra, dal 24 maggio arriva la 'Elizabeth Line'
News to go
Roma, manifestazione contro cancellazione cultura russa
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Da sanzioni crisi globale"
News to go
Finlandia nella Nato "senza indugio", domenica l'annuncio
News to go
Covid in Corea Nord, Kim ordina lockdown dopo primo caso
News to go
Bonus spesa, rinnovato per maggio
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
L'Inter conquista la Coppa Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza