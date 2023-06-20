Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Giugno 2023
Impartner Joins Partnership Leaders' European Elevation Tour

20 giugno 2023 | 16.00
Impartner and Partnership Leaders to lead five-city tour

SALT LAKE CITY, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of ecosystem and partner management technologies, today announced its collaboration with Partnership Leaders on the European Elevation Tour, a series of events for partnership professionals in Europe and the UK.

"We share the passion felt by Partnership Leaders to advance the role of Partner Executives in all company sizes and markets," said Dave R Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Impartner. "Today, perhaps more than ever historically, embracing and perfecting the indirect go-to-market model is the key to not only thriving, but surviving a challenging global market.  Our mutual goal is to provide these ecosystem professionals a set of solutions and best practices that enable them to become the revenue superheroes their companies need."

The Elevation Tour series will feature short, interactive discussions on the latest partnership trends and best practices, as well as networking opportunities with peers in the area. Event details and registration for the Elevation Tour are as follows:

ParisLondonManchesterAmsterdamBerlin

"Europe has always been a hub for partner innovation. The diversity of languages, cultures and geographies makes Europe a vital partner market for any company," said Asher Matthews, CEO of Partnership Leaders. "We are excited to bring together the best partner teams in Europe through this elevation tour to connect and share resources to accelerate growth this year."

This release comes on the heels of Impartner being named No. 1 in Mid-Market, Enterprise, and Partner Management in the G2 2023 Summer Report. This marks Impartner's profound influence on the industry as it claims the top spot in all Partner Management Grids from G2, the world's largest and most trusted software review marketplace.

About ImpartnerImpartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Media Contacts:Walker Sands for Impartnerimpartner@walkersands.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701684/Impartner_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/impartner-joins-partnership-leaders-european-elevation-tour-301852821.html

in Evidenza